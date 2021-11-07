COP26: Time to sober up

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·5 min read
Alok Sharma, COP26 president, holds news conference on 6 November 2021
Alok Sharma, COP26 president, holds news conference on 6 November 2021

So how much progress has really been made in the opening days of COP26 and what are the main challenges that lie ahead?

To paraphrase COP26 president Alok Sharma, this is the moment when the rubber is finally meeting the road.

After a first week dominated by a blizzard of announcements of new initiatives in the real world, the conference is now moving into the critical, behind doors phase of the negotiations.

The main focus will still be on devising a plan to bend the temperature curve below 1.5C.

There has been quite a bit of speculation that the first week announcements made by countries and the new pledges on methane and coal have already moved the needle on the rise in global temperatures that's likely this century.

According to the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, the new commitments mean that the mercury rise may be held to 1.8C.

At the start of the COP the latest analysis from the UN suggested a rise of 2.7C.

So just how real is this large predicted drop?

"None of the countries that has a net zero target has implemented sufficient short term policies to put itself on a trajectory towards net zero," said Dr Niklas Höhne, from the New Climate Institute, who monitor and assess national carbon cutting plans.

"Right now it's more a vision, or imagination. And it's not matched by action."

A protester holds up a sign saying &#39;no more COP-out&#39;
A series of protests have been taking place during the summit

As one participant explained it, the first week of COP26 was all sugar rush, the second will be about sobering up and getting down to business.

Next week will see ministers fly in from around the world to tackle the tricky issues that negotiators themselves can't resolve.

These will encompass a range of technical issues relating to the Paris agreement that have been outstanding for a number of years, including the rules on how carbon markets work, on the need for transparent reporting, and for common time frames on emission cutting plans.

Some progress has been reported, but there are still wide gaps between the parties across these questions.

Infographic
Infographic

As deadlines loom, negotiators are getting nervous.

"It is tense right now, people are having to take tough decisions, as they should," said Archie Young, the UK's lead negotiator in the talks.

"I think it is really important that we recognise the hard work that goes into the importance of some of that technical work."

There will also be detailed and tough discussions around finance, around the question of adaptation, and loss and damage.

There is likely to be a real standoff over the question of how cash for climate change is spent.

Indigenous delegates at COP26
Delegates at COP26 include representatives from indigenous communities affected by climate change

Despite repeated calls from developing countries for a larger share of the finance to be used to help them to adapt to higher temperatures, the focus according to observers is still on using the money to help them cut emissions.

The cold reality is that investors are more willing to put their money into renewable energy projects where a profit can be made than they are to spend it on sea walls or other adaptive measures that do not guarantee a return.

"Rich countries publicly claim they care about adaptation but inside the talks most of the money goes on emission reductions and they undermine efforts to prioritise the adaptation needs of vulnerable nations," said Mohamed Adow, from the Power Shift Africa organisation, an observer at these talks.

The failure of the richer nations to fulfil their promise of $100bn by 2020 has undoubtedly damaged trust, there is work underway to put in place a new, more substantial payment from 2025.

While the new figure is unlikely to be agreed here, the prospect of a very significant increase could go some way towards ensuring that finance doesn't derail these talks completely.

For the UK though the really big question is how to construct a final document that will be agreed collectively by the conference that will keep the 1.5C temperature threshold within reach.

UK negotiators are taking soundings on what's termed a "cover decision", a package of measures that will try to close the gap between what the world's commitments add up to and the 1.5C bar.

The key element of that package will be an attempt to get countries to update and improve their carbon cutting plans more regularly than every five years as is presently the case.

The most vulnerable want an annual update. There's also a push for countries to come back with new plans in two years time.

There is likely to be strong opposition from larger, developing economies. But there is a belief that steps will be agreed.

Delegates at COP26 on 5 November 2021
The summit is moving into the critical, behind doors phase of the negotiations

"You clearly want some processes agreed here that give us hope that countries are going to come back and sharpen their pencils and put more ambition on the table," said Alden Meyer, a long time participant in climate talks from the E3G think tank.

"I think if we get the atmospherics, right and the UK uses the ministers well, by the end of next week, we can get substantial movement."

"It will offer some hope that over the next couple of years, we can start to really close that gap."

Matt McGrath has been covering climate change for the past 15 years, reporting from 10 COPs along the way. You can follow him on Twitter @mattmcgrathbbc.

More on climate summit top strapline
More on climate summit top strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India’s $1.6 billion fund to clear the world’s most toxic air has been a non-starter

    Travelling 2,000 km in mid-October from Punjab to Bihar, with a low-cost air quality monitor, well before winter had set in, I found consistently high readings of air pollution across the Indo-Gangetic plains. Among the highest levels were recorded in Sonbhadra, in the southeasternmost corner of Uttar Pradesh, around 1,000 km from Delhi.

  • EXPLAINER: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears

    Majestic, increasingly hungry and at risk of disappearing, the polar bear is dependent on something melting away on our warming planet: sea ice. In the harsh and unforgiving Arctic, where frigid cold is not just a way of life but a necessity, the polar bear stands out. “They have just always been a revered species by people, going back hundreds and hundreds of years,” said longtime government polar bear researcher Steve Amstrup, now chief scientist for Polar Bear International.

  • Greta Thunberg rips the COP26 climate conference as a 'PR exercise' and a 'failure'

    "It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place," the 18-year-old activist said.

  • NASA shuffles order of space station launch and landing after delays

    NASA shuffles the order of a space station launch and landing after multiple delays.

  • East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms – here's why the ocean is pouring in more often

    People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been hit with hurricanelike flooding in recent weeks, with South Carolina and Georgia getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Depending

  • Prince Charles says it is 'too difficult' for him to join Greta Thunberg on climate march

    The Prince of Wales has said it is too "difficult" for him to personally join Greta Thunberg's climate change march, as he begs Cop26 negotiators to listen to young protestors.

  • Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic

    While conducting research in Greenland, ice scientist Twila Moon was struck this summer by what climate change has doomed Earth to lose and what could still be saved. The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the planet and is on such a knife’s edge of survival that the U.N. climate negotiations underway in Scotland this week could make the difference between ice and water at the top of the world in the same way that a couple of tenths of a degree matter around the freezing mark, scientists say. Arctic ice sheets and glaciers are shrinking, with some glaciers already gone.

  • Forests can't handle all the net-zero emissions plans – companies and countries expect nature to offset too much carbon

    Companies' net-zero pledges count on vast expanses of forest to hold carbon so they can continue emitting. AFP via Getty ImagesNet-zero emissions pledges to protect the climate are coming fast and furious from companies, cities and countries. But declaring a net-zero target doesn’t mean they plan to stop their greenhouse gas emissions entirely – far from it. Most of these pledges rely heavily on planting trees or protecting forests or farmland to absorb some of their emissions. That raises two q

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is the climate campaigner and what are her aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • U.S. 'very bullish' on new nuclear technology, Granholm says

    In an interview at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told Yahoo News on Friday that the Biden administration is “very bullish” on building new nuclear reactors in the United States.

  • 4 ways to combat climate change with a fork

    As leaders from nearly every country in the world converg upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference -- the climate crisis is at center stage, as well as the way food is eaten and produced. Global greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based foods are nearly twice those of plant-based foods, according to a 2021 study in the journal, Nature Food. Close to 60% of food emissions come from meat production alone, compared to 29% for plant-based foods, the study found.

  • We're encouraged by sustainable farming practices, but the future of agriculture needs more

    Vegan or omnivore, blue or red, we all need to eat and we all need a planet with functioning ecosystems.

  • John Kerry defends progress in Glasgow: 'Change is happening'

    One week into the U.N. Climate Change Conference, John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate, said Friday that “what’s happening here is far from business as usual."

  • If Biden really wants to combat climate change, he won't ditch natural gas

    Natural gas and a small carbon tax and tariff are the best tools to combat the effects of climate change. But that's not what Biden is proposing.

  • Shipping giant Maersk’s shift into air freight is undermining its green ambitions

    The move illustrates the tension between a company's professed sustainability goals and the pursuit of economic gain.

  • The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

    Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday -- a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked an interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.

  • Why some experts say corporate 'net-zero' emissions pledges could have net-zero impact on climate crisis

    Dubbed a "code red for humanity" by the head of the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in its most-recent report that the impacts of human-induced climate change are already being seen in "every region across the globe" and urgent action must be taken immediately, not decades into the future, to mitigate the devastation. As scientists sound the alarms, it has become near-impossible for business leaders to ignore the research -- or the global, youth-led protests spurred by activists like Greta Thunberg, who view climate change as an intergenerational justice issue -- as a new generation of consumers accuse major greenhouse gas-emitting corporations of robbing the young of their future. Scientists are urging that at this point, with the impacts of climate change already manifesting, the "net" part of these "net-zero" announcements are coming too late and have shifted the focus from reducing emissions to simply "offsetting" them with nature- or tech-based solutions that simply don't yet exist at the scale necessary to meet the need.

  • 'We're Not Going to Be Placated.' Young Activists at COP26 Are Refusing to Settle

    Youth activists have become a major part of the U.N. climate conference—but they say their presence feels tokenistic.

  • The complete, searchable list of people and companies at COP26

    The official lists shows 28,000 registrations and there are even still some people missing.

  • Not Tackling The Climate Crisis Is Going To Be Expensive AF

    Failing to act on climate change, climate experts warn, will cost even more money. So we tried to calculate just how much.View Entire Post ›