COP26: US to stop methane leaks from oil and gas wells

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Flames from a flaring pit near a well in the Bakken Oil Field
Flames from a flaring pit near a well in America's Bakken Oil Field

The US is set to announce measures to prevent millions of tonnes of the greenhouse gas methane from entering the atmosphere.

The measures will target methane leaking from oil and gas rigs across the US.

It is one of the most potent greenhouse gases and responsible for a third of current warming from human activities.

A global partnership to cut methane is to be announced at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Dozens of countries have joined the initiative led by the US and the EU to cut emissions of the gas by at least 30% by 2030, compared with 2020 levels. However, China, Russia and India - some of the world's top methane emitters - are not among them.

The main focus of efforts to curb global warming has for decades been carbon dioxide (CO2), emitted as a result of human activities such as generating power and clearing forests.

But there has been a growing focus on methane which warms the atmosphere faster than CO2.

What action is the Biden administration proposing?

Mr Biden will announce his plan at the conference in Glasgow, where countries are trying to hammer out plans to limit global warming in order to avoid a climate catastrophe by the end of this century.

In the US, the oil and gas industry is the largest industrial source of methane emissions, responsible for approximately 30% of total emissions of the gas, the White House says.

Under the Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will propose new regulations that will broaden and strengthen methane emissions reduction for new oil and gas facilities.

But it will also propose regulations to require states develop plans that will reduce methane emissions from existing sources across America, including some 300,000 oil and gas well sites.

An "aggressive" programme would plug abandoned orphan oil and gas wells, including many that are still venting methane.

There would be new safety regulations to tighten requirements over methane leaks from the country's 3m miles (4.8m km) of pipelines, and the burning of methane waste at drilling sites on public land would be curbed.

One way to reduce methane emissions from agriculture would be through "alternative manure management systems", the White House says.

"The timing of this is critical," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told Reuters news agency.

"As we speak, world leaders are gathering right now in Glasgow and they are looking to the United States for true leadership. This proposal is absolutely bold, aggressive and comprehensive."

According to Reuters, the new rules are most likely to take effect in 2023.

How have environmentalists and business responded?

President Biden's plan was welcomed by the Natural Resources Defense Council, a US-based non-governmental organisation which advocates for the environment.

"This step is critical to meet President Biden's pledge to cut America's climate pollution in half by 2030," said senior strategic director David Doniger.

"This EPA action will also bolster the growing international efforts - led by the United States and the European Union - to significantly reduce methane pollution at the global climate talks in Glasgow."

The American Petroleum Institute (API), the oil and gas industry's top lobbying group, has said it supports direct regulation of methane emissions from new and existing sources but opposes efforts in Congress to impose fees on methane leaks, calling them punitive and unnecessary.

It argues that leaks of methane have decreased even as natural gas production has gone up as a result of the ongoing fracking boom, and says technological advancements in recent years have made finding and repairing natural gas leaks cheaper and easier, the Associated Press reports.

"Thanks to innovation and industry actions, U.S. methane emissions rates in the largest producing regions have declined 70 percent in the past decade, even as America produces more affordable, reliable and cleaner natural gas," the API says.

How is methane emitted?

Around 40% of CH4 comes from natural sources such as wetlands but the bigger share now comes from a range of human activities, ranging from agriculture such as cattle and rice production to rubbish dumps.

One of the biggest sources is from the production, transport and use of natural gas and since 2008 there has been a big spike in methane emissions, which researchers believe is linked to the boom in fracking for gas in parts of the US.

In 2019, methane in the atmosphere reached record levels, around two-and-a-half times above what they were in the pre-industrial era.

What worries scientists is that methane has real muscle when it comes to heating the planet. Over a 100-year period it is 28-34 times as warming as CO2.

Over a 20-year period it is around 84 times as powerful per unit of mass as carbon dioxide.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

More on climate summit top strapline
More on climate summit top strapline

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The pandemic showed us humanity could beat climate change, if we wanted

    Humanity is capable of great things when sufficiently motivated. Will we save our planet?

  • Will Eylea, Dupixent, REGEN COV Aid Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Earnings?

    Regeneron's third-quarter performance might have gotten a boost from the solid performance of Eylea and Dupixent and incremental contribution from its antibody cocktail.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Manchin trashes social spending package, says deal will cost double what Biden projects

    Efforts to pressure Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to express support for President Biden's massive social safety net expansion prompted him to make his two dramatic declarations: don't rush the package, and don't link it to the separate infrastructure bill, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Manchin's surprise press statement Monday didn't just disrupt the glide path to a vote envisioned by House leaders; it created a PR nightmare for the White House. He said the $1.75 trill

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Smile with Prince Charles While Discussing Climate Change

    Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit

  • VIPs including Jeff Bezos flew to a climate change conference on 400 private jets, sparking fury over the carbon emissions caused

    Private jets arriving included US President Joe Biden's Air Force One, as well as those carrying the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, and Japan.

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.

  • Careless motorists are killing bison in Grand Teton National Park

    At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • Podcast: Just 5 countries could make or break climate change

    As the COP26 climate summit begins, we know basically what we need to do to keep climate change from destroying us. So what's the holdup?

  • A ‘Genetic Goldmine’ in Chile’s Desert Could Help Create New Drought-Resistant Crops

    Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • COP26: This is what individuals can do to slow down climate change, according to experts

    As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow to discuss the fate of the climate crisis, the power to save the planet from destruction caused by humans does not only lie in the hands of those in power. While the majority of reductions in greenhouse gases will need to be accomplished by transformation in policy and industry, individual actions can also help prevent further warming, according to the experts. "As individuals, we have to pursue collective action to actually move the needle on this," Jason Smerdon, a climate scientists for Columbia University's Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Climate change is wreaking havoc on the Earth's water cycle

    Climate change is throwing the world's hydrologic cycle out of whack and promises big water problems in the coming years, climate scientist Peter Gleick told "The Climate Crisis Podcast."

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • Analysis: In Washington state, the tide might be turning on breaching Snake River dams

    Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.

  • Climate change: Is Greta Thunberg right about UK carbon emissions?

    The climate activist has questioned the UK's figure on its carbon emissions reduction.