COP26 - Where to Go From Here

·3 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Acre

Like so many others in the wake of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (or COP26 as we know it), I'm doing my best to digest the outcomes.

The ‘should haves’ and ‘could haves’ need to be put on hold for now, in favour of facing the future head-on and focusing on what we can do to mitigate further damage to the planet.

I attended COP26 in the first week with other Acre representatives and was honoured to be present at something so monumental and potentially transformative. But now in the aftermath, my feelings are mixed.

On the one hand, I'm wondering if reversibility is even a realistic goal. On the other, can we adopt a robust adaptability approach in time?

The largest political gathering ever held in the UK overran, as predicted, until an agreement was finally thrashed out on the table.

The new Glasgow Climate Pact is born out of the COP26 climate summit, a universal agreement that while 1.5C is the required goal, reaching it will vary in importance from nation to nation.

Still, it did not come without controversy. China and India's decision to wade in at the last second, watering down the term ‘phase-outs’ to a weaker sounding and more ambiguous ‘phase down’ when talking about ‘unabated’ coal, left most feeling discouraged.

And somehow, animal agriculture wasn't given a high status as a topic for discussion despite the global food system being responsible for nearly a third of emissions.

But it isn't all doom and gloom. Even in the face of China and India's request for a last-minute change and lack of solid progress surrounding climate finance and adaptation, loss and damage, 190 nations have supported the Glasgow Climate Pact.

Moreover, we should be immensely proud of what has been achieved by Alok Sharma (COP26 president) and his team.

Sharma had to put his tears, frustrations and deep sorrow by the wayside over the negotiation outcome for the unfortunate new phrasing for coal power, to ensure the deal was protected with the developing countries and vulnerable island nations in mind.

The new pact requests that countries update their current national plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, known as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to the Paris Agreement by COP27, hosted in Egypt next year. Only India managed to produce a new NDC at the talks, but a new roadmap was designed for NDC revisions which I hope will hasten the pace somewhat. Time will tell.

The Glasgow Climate Pact has called for countries to at least double their collective provision of climate finance to developing nations. This is a historic commitment, but countries now need to delve deeper into their pockets to support the climate crisis already devastating many countries.

Adaptation strategies to reduce the negative impact of climate change, whether they are reactive or anticipatory, will need to ensure nobody is abandoned and everyone will benefit from a climate-resilient future.

We must not lose momentum; we cannot get complacent. Developing countries need extra investment and advisory support to help them adapt to the extreme weather conditions they face and the subsequent fallout.

So now, we must all collectively work towards the future and remain optimistic. Progress is being made - albeit slowly - towards COP27, which I hope will bring a little less drama and a lot more stability.

Greg Brittian leads senior searches for Acre across Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cop26-where-to-go-from-here-952425252

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Every firefighter called to one of most destructive fires in Great Falls history

    Every available fire fighter dispatched to fire that destroyed 11 home. Gusts up to 56 miles pushed flames so fast they didn't burn the grass beneath.

  • Oceano Dunes camping reservations canceled, day use may be restricted. Here’s why

    The popular park in southern SLO County is “not closed,” a California State Parks spokesman said, but “access may be temporarily restricted or limited.”

  • Study: Climate change not causing Madagascar drought, famine

    World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021. The group found no statistically significant fingerprint of human-caused climate change.

  • Missouri hunter shoots 16-point ‘buck’ — then discovers it’s something much more rare

    Upon closer inspection, the hunter quickly noticed something was amiss.

  • Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma

    A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main source of revenue along with tourism.

  • Environmental group and Tejon Ranch agree on plan to build 19,300 zero-emission homes

    An agreement to build 19,300 zero-emission homes at Tejon Ranch ends a two-decade battle over the planned development near the Tehachapi Mountains.

  • Bear Rips Door Off Lamborghini Huracan

    Oh, the pain!

  • Arctic shift toward 'rain-dominated reality' could come decades earlier than expected: research

    The Arctic could become dominated by rain and experience less snowfall one or two decades earlier than expected, according to new research published in the journal Nature, which described any significant alteration in the ice climate as having "profound climatic, ecosystem and socio-economic impacts" across the world.Researchers used an updated climate model to predict sea ice concentration, precipitation and snowfall coverage in the Arctic...

  • Ken Baker: Chronic Wasting Disease in deer is here in Ohio, has surprising source

    As of November 2021, the USGS has reported Chronic Wasting Disease in wild populations of deer and elk from 26 states and 3 Canadian provinces.

  • Sierra Nevada snowpack, a crucial water resource, could disappear in 25 years

    The snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, a major source of water for the state, could largely disappear in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.

  • Ancient trees illegally cut down inside New Mexico monument

    Cutting trees at El Malpais is illegal, and park employees are encouraging the public to submit any information that would help with the investigation.

  • EU unveils 300 billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

    The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The scheme, called Global Gateway, is to strengthen Europe's supply chains, boost EU trade and help fight climate change, focusing on digitalisation, health, climate and energy and transport sectors, as well as education and research. China launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to boost trade links with the rest of the world and has been spending heavily on the development of infrastructure in dozens of countries around the world.

  • As solar and farming compete for land, incomplete data fuels misinformation

    A Facebook post shared thousands of times claims that putting solar farms on agricultural land contributes to global warming because an acre of corn can capture 36,000 pounds of carbon while the panels cannot. This is misleading; corn absorbs carbon into its biomass via photosynthesis but most of it is later released, and using solar panels to replace fossil fuel energy sources avoids the production of greenhouse gases in the first place."Wanna cause global warming? Solar panels on farmland is a

  • California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies

    Water agencies in drought-stricken California that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won’t get any of the water they've requested from the state heading into 2022 other than what's needed for critical health and safety, state officials announced Wednesday. It's the earliest date the Department of Water Resources has issued a 0% water allocation, a milestone that reflects the dire conditions in California as drought continues to grip the nation’s most populous state and reservoirs sit at historically low levels. State water officials said mandatory water restrictions could be coming and major water districts urged consumers to conserve.

  • Despite busy storm track, snow may remain scarce in big cities along East Coast

    The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will continue in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be a busy storm track that could drop more snow across interior areas next week - and occasional chances for winter weather farther east. Despite a much-colder-than-average weather pattern with Alberta clipper storms thrown in during recent days, most of

  • The US biofuel mandate helps farmers, but does little for energy security and harms the environment

    Surplus corn piled outside a farmer's co-op storage facility in Paoli, Colorado. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesIf you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, biofuel lobbies are pressing to boost that target to 15% or more. At the sam

  • United flight from O'Hare Wednesday to be powered by sustainable aviation fuel

    United Airlines said it will power a flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday using sustainable aviation fuel. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said the flight from O'Hare will be powered by 50% SAF. SAF is a solution available today to help decarbonize aviation, however current requirements state that it cannot exceed 50% of total fuel volume.

  • Excess fertilizer washed from Midwestern fields is slowly poisoning the Gulf of Mexico

    As rainfall events become more intense and frequent, fertilizers applied to Midwestern farmland washes away, contaminating waterways near and far.

  • How a summer of extreme weather reveals a stunning shift in the way rain falls in America.

    A USA TODAY analysis of a century of precipitation data show how, East of the Rockies, more rain is falling—and in more intense bursts.

  • 'Best winter purchase': Save 44% on this top-rated Amazon snow thrower, but hurry!

    Save big and take the work out of shovelling snow this winter.