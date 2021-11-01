COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030

Georgina Rannard - BBC News
·5 min read
Companies cut down trees to create grazing land to feed the world&#39;s hunger for meat
Companies cut down trees to create grazing land to feed the world's hunger for meat

A group of leaders at COP26 will sign the climate change conference's first major deal on Tuesday when they promise to stop deforestation by 2030.

Signatories in Glasgow will include Brazil, where large parts of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down.

Felling trees contributes to climate change because it depletes forests that absorb vast amounts of the warming gas CO2.

More money is also promised to protect and restore forests.

More than 100 countries say they will sign the pledge, covering around 85% of the world's forests.

And governments of 28 countries will commit to remove deforestation from the global trade of food and other agricultural products like palm oil, soya and cocoa.

These industries drive forest loss by cutting down trees to make space for animals to graze or crops to grow.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the global meeting, will call it a "landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth's forests".

"These great teeming ecosystems - these cathedrals of nature - are the lungs of our planet," he was expected to tell the event.

"It is good news to have a political commitment to end deforestation from so many countries, and significant funding to move forward on that journey," Prof Simon Lewis, an expert on climate and forests at University College London told BBC News.

But he said the world "has been here before" with a declaration in 2014 in New York "which failed to slow deforestation at all".

This declaration does not tackle growing demand for products like meat grown on rainforest land which would require tackling high levels of meat consumption in countries like the US and UK, Prof Lewis adds.

"This deal involves more countries, more players and more money. But the devil is in the detail which we still need to see," explains Ana Yang, Executive Director at Chatham House Sustainability Accelerator, who co-wrote the report Rethinking the Brazilian Amazon.

"This is a really important step at COP26. This meeting is around increasing the level of ambition and keeping global temperature rises below 1.5C - this is a big building block," Ms Yang suggests.

What is in the forests deal?

To stop deforestation and break the link between tree loss and agriculture, almost £14bn ($19.2bn) of public and private funding is being pledged.

Some of this will go to developing countries to restore damaged land, tackle wildfire and support indigenous communities.

More than 30 of the world's biggest companies will commit to end investment in activities linked to deforestation.

And a £1.1bn fund will be established to protect the world's second largest tropical rainforest - in the Congo Basin.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline

COP26 climate summit - The basics

  • Climate change is one of the world's most pressing problems. Governments must promise more ambitious cuts in warming gases if we are to prevent greater global temperature rises.

  • The summit in Glasgow is where change could happen. You need to watch for the promises made by the world's biggest polluters, like the US and China, and whether poorer countries are getting the support they need.

  • All our lives will change. Decisions made here could impact our jobs, how we heat our homes, what we eat and how we travel.

Read more about the COP26 summit here.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline

Tuntiak Katan, coordinator of the Coordination of Indigenous Communities of the Amazon Basin, welcomed the deal telling BBC News that indigenous communities are on the frontline of stopping deforestation.

Mr Katan, an indigenous Shuar from Ecuador, said indigenous communities globally protect 80% of the world's biodiversity but face threats and violence: "For years we have protected our way of life and that has protected ecosystems and forests. Without us, no money or policy can stop climate change," he explained from COP26.

Who will sign the pledge?

More than 100 countries will promise to halt deforestation including Canada, Brazil, Russia and Indonesia.

Indonesia is the world's largest exporter of palm oil, a product found in everything from shampoo to biscuits. Production is driving tree destruction and territory loss for indigenous people.

While Russia's huge natural forests, with more than one-fifth of the planet's trees, capture more than 1.5 billion tons of carbon annually.

In the planet's biggest rainforest, the Amazon, deforestation accelerated to a 12-year-high in 2020 under President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Having Brazil signing the deal is really important because it holds a large chunk of tropical forests. But the money must be channelled to people who can make this work on the ground," Ana Yang at Chatham House explains.

Many people living in the Amazon, including in its urban areas, depend on the forest for their livelihoods and they need support in finding new incomes, she suggests.

Why is stopping deforestation so important?

Trees are one of our major defences in a warming world. They suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, acting as so-called carbon sinks. They absorb around 1/3 of global CO2 emitted each year.

Currently an area of forest the size of 27 football pitches is lost every minute.

And if depleted a forest can also start to release CO2. If too many trees are cut down, scientists are worried that the planet will reach a tipping point that will set off abrupt and unpredictable climatic change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Durst indicted in New York in death of his first wife, Kathie

    Robert Durst, 78, will stand trial in New York for the killing of Kathie McCormack, who was last seen in January 1982.

  • KCK company sues after failed attempt to buy a firearms brand

    A Kansas City, Kansas, firearms dealer called CZ USA LLC is suing Vista Outdoor, claiming it is owed nearly $1 million in expenses related to the failed acquisition of one of Vista's brands.

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • California’s landscapers to bear brunt of ban on gas-powered lawnmowers

    The state’s move to electric off-road engines will cut noise and pollution – but some businesses are far from happy ‘Maybe the writers of this should mow a lawn a few times before judging what’s best for us.’ Photograph: Garo / Phanie/Rex Features Sometimes I wish I lived in California. It’s not just the weather or In-N-Out Burgers, it’s simpler than that. It’s the peace and quiet I’d soon be experiencing when the state’s new ban on gas-powered engines takes effect. No loud leaf blowers drowning

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Smile with Prince Charles While Discussing Climate Change

    Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • Podcast: Just 5 countries could make or break climate change

    As the COP26 climate summit begins, we know basically what we need to do to keep climate change from destroying us. So what's the holdup?

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Careless motorists are killing bison in Grand Teton National Park

    At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.

  • Climate change is wreaking havoc on the Earth's water cycle

    Climate change is throwing the world's hydrologic cycle out of whack and promises big water problems in the coming years, climate scientist Peter Gleick told "The Climate Crisis Podcast."

  • COP26: This is what individuals can do to slow down climate change, according to experts

    As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow to discuss the fate of the climate crisis, the power to save the planet from destruction caused by humans does not only lie in the hands of those in power. While the majority of reductions in greenhouse gases will need to be accomplished by transformation in policy and industry, individual actions can also help prevent further warming, according to the experts. "As individuals, we have to pursue collective action to actually move the needle on this," Jason Smerdon, a climate scientists for Columbia University's Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News.

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • A ‘Genetic Goldmine’ in Chile’s Desert Could Help Create New Drought-Resistant Crops

    Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • More people are turning to ‘eco-friendly’ burials. This Baltimore County property hopes to fill that need.

    A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...

  • California urbanites flocking to remote deserts spark 'culture clash' with locals

    Once a hamlet for cowboys and homesteaders, the Morongo Basin is undergoing rapid change amid an influx of urbanites seeking to escape city life.

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • New Zealand bat flies away with bird of the year award

    The win, seen by some as a much-needed PR victory for bats, has ruffled feathers among bird-lovers.

  • Bright meteor shoots across night sky over Iowa, photo shows. Why is it green?

    The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.