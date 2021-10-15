Cop26: Xi Jinping 'set to miss climate summit'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Xi Jinping is set to snub the UN conference in Glasgow - AP
Xi Jinping is set to snub the UN conference in Glasgow - AP

President Xi Jinping is set to miss the Cop26 climate conference in Scotland this month, according to a report.

The Chinese president is not expected to travel to Glasgow for the summit in a blow for world leaders hoping to set ambitious new climate targets, including limiting global warming to 1.5C.

China's emissions exceed all of the world's developed nations combined and Mr Xi's absence comes amid growing concern that the Cop26 summit will not be a success.

According to The Times, Boris Johnson has been informed that Mr Xi will not be attending.

The source told the newspaper: “It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that.”

“What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take. They could go to the G20 [summit in Rome on October 30-31] with new commitments but that is now looking less likely.

“The truth is that unless China comes with new commitments, we’re not going to be able to keep 1.5 degrees alive.”

The UN conference runs between Oct 31 and Nov 12. Organisers hope that countries will agree on key climate change pledges as part of a co-ordinated global effort to prevent environmental disaster.

Countries are expected to publish targets, known as nationally defined contributions, before the summit. However, only half of the G20 countries have put forward their plans, The Times reported.

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to boycott the summit, describing the meeting as “an important event”.

“I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending,” Scott Morrison told journalists.

A number of world leaders will miss the event, however. Vladimir Putin might not attend due to fears about coronavirus and Pope Francis is also expected to be absent.

Joe Biden, the US president, has confirmed he will be in Glasgow, but American climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday expressed pessimism about the summit's prospects: “It would be wonderful if everybody came and everybody hit the 1.5 degrees mark now,” he said. “That would be terrific. But some countries just don’t have the energy mix yet that allows them to do that.”

The Queen will attend a reception at Cop26, joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How do you solve a problem like Korea?

    When President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly last month, his North Korea policy merited a brief, two-sentence mention.

  • The Fight to Control the Narrative Over Climate and Energy Security

    Russian president Vladimir Putin had some unsolicited advice for the rest of Europe last week. Speaking at a government meeting Oct. 5, he warned that the energy crisis currently roiling the continent—which has pushed natural gas prices to five times their level this time last year—is the result of the E.U.’s world-leading push to cut carbon emissions. “Some people are speculating on climate change issues, […] some are starting to cut back on investments in the extractive industries,” he said.

  • The last US-owned social media platform in China is closing down

    LinkedIn is the last US-owned social media platform in China. Its new app, a jobs board site, will launch in late 2021 without social features for sharing articles, ideas, and opinions.

  • Bitcoin Erases Spike Above $58K as Fed Minutes Raise Specter of Faster Stimulus Unwinding

    Bitcoin’s short-term puts trade at relatively higher price than calls, signaling nervousness in the market.

  • Russia says Sputnik Light is 70% effective against Delta variant

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection and the one-shot product is likely to become the country's main vaccine, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday. The findings are part of a Russian push to promote Sputnik Light as an effective standalone vaccine and as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines. RDIF, the wealth fund which markets Sputnik Light abroad, cited data submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • U.S. to reopen land borders for vaccinated travelers

    The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Moderna Chairman Refuses To Share Vaccine Formula — Will Pfizer’s Popularity Hurt Its Stock Value?

    Moderna recently ruffled feathers by announcing it has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine, as they believe that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase...

  • Russia can help Europe, not using gas as a weapon says Putin

    President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not using gas as a weapon and was ready to help ease Europe's energy crunch as the EU called an emergency summit to tackle skyrocketing prices. Energy demand has surged as economies have rebounded from the pandemic, driving up prices of oil, gas and coal, stoking inflationary pressures and undermining efforts to cut the use of polluting fossil fuels in the fight against global warming. China, the world's second biggest economy and its biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has boosted coal output and imports, as domestic coal prices have hit record levels and power stations have struggled to keep the lights on https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-coal-prices-hit-record-high-floods-add-supply-woes-2021-10-13 in homes and factories.

  • Biggest risk to investors is China -Gerber

    "A recession in China is coming in a big way with the current policies that Xi's (Xi Jinping) putting into place," said Gerber.

  • China’s Internet Censorship Forces Microsoft To Shut Down LinkedIn Website In The Country

    Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it would shut down its LinkedIn website in China amidst strong internet censorship by the Chinese government in recent months.

  • Daily on Energy: Biden asking oil companies for help ahead of climate summit

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

    The country's manufacturers have been hit by power cuts and surging commodity costs in recent months.

  • TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies. The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.

  • Statins could cut risk of Covid deaths ‘by 12 per cent’

    Taking statins may cut the risk of dying from Covid by 12 per cent, a new study has suggested.

  • Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media

    Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry. As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry's survey. Suicide has a long history in Japan as a way of avoiding perceived shame or dishonour, and its suicide rate has long topped the Group of Seven nations, but a national effort brought numbers down by roughly 40 percent over 15 years, including 10 straight years of decline from 2009.

  • US Claims Bitcoin Mining Crown Following China Crackdown

    The U.S. has become the world leader in bitcoin mining following China's renewed crackdown of the industry, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance says.

  • GOP poised to filibuster Senate's voting reform bill next week

    The Senate will take up voting reform legislation next week, the top Democrat announced Thursday, but Republicans are poised to block it, despite centrist Sen. Joe Manchin's reforms.

  • We're not in competition with China; we're at war, argues a provocative new book

    If China once seemed to be committed to the free market economy, over the course of 2021, it has shattered that illusion entirely by abruptly disempowering its own tech companies and turning up the dials on media censorship at the direction of a president who, three years ago, oversaw the erasure of presidential limits from the country's constitution. The U.S., and Silicon Valley in particular, needs to be paying much closer attention to this consolidation of power, suggests Jacob Helberg, who is co-chair of the Brookings Institution China Strategy Initiative, a former senior adviser to Stanford's Cyber Policy Institute and a former news policy lead at Google. Indeed, he says, one need look no further than India -- which seemed to receive a warning by the Chinese government last year when the power went out in a city of 20 million people -- of what could be coming to the U.S. absent drastic and unified action on the part of private industry and the federal government.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.