COP27: Art project shares people's views on climate change

Artists have created a project showing what members of the public think about climate change.

Bristol-based illustrator and designer Jasmine Thompson, 28, created 20 drawings ahead of the UN's COP27 summit - which is ongoing in Egypt.

The drawings share people's experiences of climate change, as well as their messages to leaders at the conference.

Ms Thompson said it was a great opportunity to highlight important issues.

The artist, from Montpelier, was commissioned by the University of Bristol's Cabot Institute for the Environment.

She drew on feedback from people who visited areas open to the public at the COP26 event last year in Glasgow.

Topics explored include conservation, biodiversity, united action, urgency, and including underrepresented voices.

Ms Thompson said: "The climate crisis is hitting home now and we're all becoming more aware and concerned about its far-reaching impact."

"I hope the drawings resonate with people of all ages and inspire people to think about the future and what we can do to start making a difference today," she added.

Fellow Bristol artist Andy Council also took part in the project.

He painted a scene of what Bristol could look like in 2030 - a verdant city full of trees and greenery, people walking or cycling and buildings with solar panels.

The 48-year-old from south Bristol said a "green transition absolutely needs to happen, so it was great being part of this project".

'A brighter future'

Dr Alix Dietzel, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, commissioned the work and said imagining a transition to a greener society "can seem quite abstract and far off".

"At the heart of this vision is hope for a brighter future," he added.

The drawings will be shared on social media under the strapline Every Voice Matters and displayed in the Richmond Building of the university from 15 to 18 November.

