COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund

Kate Abnett and Shadia Nasralla
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.

The draft - which the nearly 200 countries at the COP27 summit in Egypt will now consider, and potentially change, before deciding whether to approve - would agree to "establish a fund for responding to loss and damage".

Calls by developing countries for such a fund has dominated the U.N. negotiations over the last two weeks, pushing the summit past its scheduled Friday finish as countries struggle to strike a deal.

The draft proposal would kick many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a "transitional committee" would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.

Those recommendations would cover "identifying and expanding sources of funding" - referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.

"Everybody was flexible for the cause of loss and damage and the disasters and people dying and the economy being lost. I thank all the parties ... who were not flexible initially but who were flexible now," Kunal Satyarthi, India's negotiator on loss and damage, told Reuters.

After years of rich countries resisting climate-vulnerable countries' calls for loss and damage funding, the European Union said on Thursday it would back a new fund if high-emitting emerging economies like China also paid into it - rather than just large historical emitters like the EU and United States.

Yamide Dagnet, director of climate justice at Open Society Foundations and a former negotiator at U.N. climate talks, said the latest draft text was "better" than previous versions since it would clearly establish a fund, alongside other sources of financial support.

"It punts on critical definitional issues around who pays and who exactly benefits, but provides the roadmap," she said.

(Reporting by William James and Kate Abnett; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

  • U.S. eyes shifts on climate payments, in possible breakthrough at summit

    New text circulating at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt suggests that Washington is reconsidering its resistance to supplying developing countries with funds for the damage they suffer from rising temperatures.

  • What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Here are some of the comments made as negotiators at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt made a final push for a deal, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action. "The (draft) text does keep the 1.5 alive," he said referring to an aim, enshrined by previous climate summits, to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

  • "Stand and deliver," UN chief tells faltering COP27 climate summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt must overcome a "breakdown in trust" between rich and poor nations to deliver a deal to save the world from the worst of global warming, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday. "The world is watching and has a simple message: stand and deliver." His speech was intended to rally negotiators that have become stuck on issues from whether a fund should be established to compensate poor nations for climate damage already ocurring, to language around fossil fuels use.

  • U.S. is main block to climate compensation plan at COP27: analyst

    The U.S. is seen as the main opponent blocking climate compensation proposed by the Group of 77 plus China, which has called for rich nations to foot the bill.

  • Energy secretary touts US announcements at UN climate conference

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted U.S. announcements at the United Nations’s COP27 climate summit on a press call Thursday, striking an optimistic note ahead of what is likely to be a contentious negotiation process on a final agreement. The secretary ran down Energy Department announcements made at the conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, including plans…

  • EU agrees to climate damage fund, energizing bogged-down COP27 talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a European Union proposal aimed at resolving an impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing the U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal agreed to set up a special fund for covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries - but funded from a "broad donor base". That suggests high-emitting emerging economies like China would have to contribute, rather than having the fund financed only by rich nations that have historically contributed the most to global warming.

  • Europe makes ‘final offer’ climate reparations deal ahead of COP27 deadline

    CORRECTION: The COP27 presidency’s proposal for climate reparations can be read here. An earlier version of this story included an incorrect link. The European Union issued a proposal at the COP27 climate summit on Friday that includes a version of the “loss and damages” fund long sought by developing nations. Countries on the frontlines…

  • Climate negotiators at COP27 say they remain far from a deal

    U.S. resists pact suggesting liability and compensation for emissions by rich nations; Europe backs calls by island nations for 'mosaic' of financial aid.

  • With a 'back to normality' message, Brazil's Lula seeks to improve foreign ties

    LISBON (Reuters) -Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva travelled from the COP27 summit in Egypt to Portugal on Friday to tell officials that his country is back to "normal" as he strives to improve foreign ties and Brazil's image abroad. The leftist, who won the presidential election last month against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, is due to start his third term in January. Until then, he is on a mission to tell the world that "Brazil is back".

  • Climate talks grow tense as U.S. resists Europe's plan for aid

    The U.S. has not backed a surprise plan from the EU that would open the door for rich nations to pay climate-vulnerable countries for damages they are suffering from the warming planet.

