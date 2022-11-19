COP27: Ethiopia's 20-billion tree goal - a sapling success?

Soraya Ali - BBC News
·6 min read
An Ethiopian man poses holding tree seedlings during a national tree-planting drive in the capital Addis Ababa - 28 July 2019
An Ethiopian man poses holding tree seedlings during a national tree-planting drive in the capital Addis Ababa - 28 July 2019

Ethiopia, which made global headlines in 2019 when it launched an ambitious campaign to plant 20 billion trees by the end of this year, says that goal has already been exceeded - and its arboreal mission is set to continue.

The stats sound impressive - the government even claimed to have planted more than 350 million trees in a single day in 2019.

But in a country battling drought, conflict and a rising population, it is unclear how effective and successful the mass tree-planting has been.

Supporters of the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), championed by the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, say it has restored greenery, tackled climate change and improved local livelihoods.

It has certainly raised awareness about deforestation and garnered mass engagement, with 20 million Ethiopians reportedly taking part.

How many survived?

The government-backed GLI Technical Committee puts the average survival rate of seedlings at 83.4% in 2019 and 79% in 2020.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed plants a tree during the tree-planting ceremony in Hawassa on 5 June 2020
The Green Legacy Initiative is Prime Minister Abiy's pet project

However, those figures may not be reliable, warns James Mayers from the International Institute of Environment and Development (IIED), a London-based think tank.

He told the BBC that the GLI had yet to introduce a formal process for the trees post-planting.

"It's only been a few years and trees take a long time to grow. Survival in the long-term is what matters," he said.

Around the world, similar initiatives have struggled. A study by a group of scientists, published this week by a Royal Society journal, shows that half of all trees planted in reforestation projects in Asia do not survive for more than five years.

But Adefires Worku, who co-ordinates the GLI Technical Committee, has faith in their figures, collected from local communities.

"We're hoping to get these verified by independent international bodies," he told the BBC.

Types count

Ethiopia is home to Africa's second-largest population and implementing a countrywide tree-planting operation has not been a simple task.

An Odaa tree stands in the town of Dukem, Oromia region, Ethiopia
The planting of native trees is often recommended by forestry experts

A variety of seedlings were used, including agroforestry trees and fruit trees, like avocado and papaya.

"Putting the right species, in the right places, for the right purposes is essential," says forestry expert Lars Graudal from the Kenya-based World Agroforestry Centre, which provides training to the local nurseries in Ethiopia that supply the GLI with seeds.

The GLI did come in for criticism for poor planning in its first year of operation.

Some farmers were only given one day's notice to attend sites and trees were planted in rocky and unsuitable conditions, according to a joint report by IIED and Ethiopia-based Echnoserve Consulting.

It said eucalyptus trees, for example, were "reportedly being planted in areas that could damage the environment".

Eucalyptus trees grow fast and produce more timber and were therefore favoured by some farmers. However, they require a lot of water and can drain soil of vital nutrients, making it harder to grow other crops.

Agroforestry organisations around the world prefer the use of indigenous trees. Essentially, they should be either native, or non-invasive, meaning they benefit the biodiversity of the area.

Exotic trees like eucalyptus can have benefits, but need to be thoughtfully planted and managed.

The GLI has made an effort to introduce more indigenous species like bamboo in recent years.

But exact progress is difficult to measure, as official statistics on the number of exotic versus native trees planted is still not available - though this is something the GLI Technical Committee says it is working on as part of its next analysis.

"Diversification cannot be achieved overnight," Mr Graudal told the BBC, stressing that it would be wrong to focus on the negatives.

"It takes time to get this right. But that should not prevent people from taking action. Ethiopia is building up its resource base to use more native species."

Tom Skirrow, from the charity Tree Aid, says it is important to plant trees that provide actual value, like timber or food, for a local community. This gives farmers an incentive and encourages long-term management.

Another issue that has caused complication for the GLI is the drought - the region's worst in more than 40 years. Some areas have not seen rainfall for more two years affecting the survival of seedlings.

Beyond that, foresters have had to think carefully about planting drought-resistant trees.

"We need to grow trees that are right, not only for today - but also for tomorrow's climate conditions," Mr Skirrow told the BBC.

While using the wrong type of trees can be detrimental to already stretched water supplies, the right ones can lead to long-term gains.

'Rainmakers'

Jens Kanstrup, a senior adviser at Denmark-based Forests of the World, says re-establishing tree cover helps to maintain humidity.

"At the end of the dry season, communities in agroforestry areas will find that the soil is humid and thriving. Those living in open fields will be completely dried out," he told the BBC.

Female workers weeding onion fields at the Fruit and Vegetable Growers Cooperative in Meki Batu, Ethiopia - 2016
Trees need to be planted to help, not hinder, farmers

If the right trees are planted they can also increase rainfall in the long-term, says Mr Graudal, citing an Australian study which showed the benefits for water supplies of restoring greenery.

The brutal two-year war in Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, has affected the tree-planting scheme.

A peace deal was recently signed, but the GLI has no data for Tigray since 2021 - as the region was blockaded for much of the conflict.

Mr Adefires, who was assigned to launch the GLI in Tigray, remains hopeful.

"Tigray was home to many successful landscape restoration activities, even before the GLI," he said.

"If the deal goes through, I'll be the first man to return to Tigray and check on our nurseries."

The Great Green Wall

The GLI also forms part of another ambitious scheme - the pan-African Great Green Wall project.

The initiative was launched in 2007 by the African Union, with the aim of creating an 8,000km (nearly 5,000-mile) tree barrier stretching from Senegal to Djibouti by 2030, to halt the southward spread of the Sahara desert.

Despite receiving mass-funding from foreign donors, it has struggled to achieve quick success. By 2017 best estimates suggested it had only reached 15% of its target - the worst put it at 4%.

According to the UN, the aim of the Green Wall project has now changed from planting a giant structure to creating a "mosaic of restoration projects across the continent".

To this end, Ethiopia has now made the largest pledge, promising to produce five billion seeds over 58 districts.

Tree Aid, which works with both the Green Wall and the GLI, say both projects show high-level political backing must work alongside low-level community engagement for long-term success.

"There are many pitfalls with mass tree-planting. But we need to come together to support ambitious projects like the GLI," says Mr Skirrow.

"We must share learnings, learn from our failings and improve together."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Priscilla Sitienei: 'World's oldest primary school pupil' dies aged 99 in Kenya

    Priscilla Sitienei was set to sit her final exams next week, along with her 12-year-old classmates.

  • 'Landmark vote' gives boost to threatened sharks

    More sharks are to be given protection from over-exploitation in what's seen as a conservation milestone.

  • Taylor Swift public ticket sale cancelled amid high demand

    Tickets to see Taylor Swift live in concert sold so swiftly the general public never even had a chance to buy.

  • Kenya, Rwanda request M23 ceasefire and withdrawal from east Congo

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame have agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo, the East African Community (EAC) bloc said on Friday. M23 rebels have waged several offensives in east Congo this year, their first major come-back since 2012, prompting clashes with the army that have displaced thousands of civilians since March. The unrest ignited diplomatic tensions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Congo accuses of backing the group.

  • Primp your ride: This car-tidying trash can is only $11 — nearly 50% off — for Black Friday

    Is your filth driving you nuts? This waterproof, durable bin is ‘great for messy kids and adults alike,' says one of 60,000+ fans.

  • For Africa to prosper, Africans need to be able to move

    In 1960, the Ethiopian runner Abebe Bikila made history in Rome as the first athlete from sub-Saharan Africa to win an Olympic gold, even as he broke the marathon world record. All this was made more remarkable by the fact that he ran completely barefoot.

  • US condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    The U.S. State Department on Friday denounced North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) hours earlier in violation of United Nations resolutions. “The United States condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch,” said spokesman Ned Price. “This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the…

  • M23 rebels advance in eastern DR Congo

    The M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has pushed into fresh territory, officials said, after a regional bloc issued a call to lay down arms.

  • Mali peacekeeping force in the balance as countries withdraw

    A shadow has fallen over the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in jihadist-embattled Mali, one of the UN's biggest operations, after a string of countries announced they would pull out.

  • If they had to do it over again, would the Rays make these same moves?

    ST. PETERSBURG — He’s gone now, and that’s regrettable. Like Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford, Ben Zobrist and so many others before him, Kevin Kiermaier is putting his Tampa Bay uniform in a trunk. Like it or not, this is the secret to the Rays’ success. On a roster where every penny counts, sentimentality is a luxury the franchise cannot afford. The Rays are often aggressive when it comes to ...

  • Teenager arrested in Chandler shooting that left other teen seriously injured

    A teenage boy who was involved in a shooting that left another teenager in serious condition in early November has been arrested by Chandler police.

  • Twitter turmoil intensifies

    Hundreds more Twitter employees have left the company in the past 24 hours and many of them were working on core infrastructure projects to keep site reliable. Anne Makovec reports. (11-19-22)

  • 10-year-old tells COP27 delegates to 'have a heart'

    STORY: Dramani spoke "on behalf of young people" who see the impacts of climate change every day, in the form of air pollution, flooding, and droughts, in fear over their future.Dramani joined Ghana's delegation to add her voice to the pressing impacts of climate change in her country.At the end of her speech, Dramani recited a poem, telling leaders to step up their game in fighting the climate crisis.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — 10-year-old activist’s appeal gets ovation at COP27

    A 10-year-old Ghanian activist received a standing ovation on at the U.N. climate conference (COP27) on Friday, as she called upon world leaders to “have a heart and do the math” to solve the climate crisis. Nakeeyat Dramani Sam addressed the global climate change conference after the summit’s president, Sameh Shoukry, asked if anyone wished to make…

  • Wealthy donors finance DeSantis’ sojourns across US, Florida

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of super-wealthy people helped foot the bill as Gov. Ron DeSantis barnstormed Florida and the rest of the country campaigning for his reelection and stumping for political allies running up to the midterm elections this month. They include hoteliers, developers, restaurateurs, investment brokers, trucking magnates, health executives, gas station and convenience ...

  • GM Thinks It Can Save $2,000 on Every Car With Smarter Distribution

    General Motors wants to cut out inefficiencies in its distribution methods with software, Volkswagen is facing a strategy rethink around its next wave of electric cars after the ID era, and Japan is probably about to tax the hell out of EVs. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for November 18, 2022.

  • Salmon Recovery Council to discuss 10-year plan

    Washington state's salmon population is dying at an alarming rate. That's why the Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council will meet on Thursday to discuss a 10-year plan to change that.

  • Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

    Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday. Thousands later joined a funeral procession for the victims. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night's blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline.

  • 2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood

    Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating and are working with prosecutors as the case moves forward.

  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Daughter: Everything They've Said About Parenting

    Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017