COP27 finance: Will richer nations hand over the cash?

9
Esme Stallard - BBC News Climate and Science
·4 min read
Rishi Sunak holds up treasury briefcase painted green in front of COP26 logo of world
At last years' conference, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, pledged more finance for climate change

At this year's COP27 UN climate change summit, money will feature high on the agenda and is sure to be a sticking point in negotiations.

Over the last 12 months the developing world has faced severe climate-related crises - from flooding in Pakistan to drought in East Africa.

They want developed nations like the US, UK and those of the EU to pay for the "loss and damage" they've suffered.

They also want help to make the switch to cleaner energy and infrastructure.

So, will they get the finance?

What do countries want money for?

Money for climate action broadly falls into three buckets.

The first is for mitigation - this is money to help developing nations move away from fossil fuels and other polluting activities.

Many countries still have coal power stations that are yet to reach the end of their lives. They need support to build clean energy infrastructure to replace them, such as solar farms.

The second type of funding is for adaptation. This is money that goes toward helping developing nations prepare for the worst effects of climate change.

These impacts vary depending where in the world the country is located but they may include:

  • building stronger flood defences

  • relocating populations at risk

  • developing storm proof housing

  • distributing crops that are more resilient to dry spells

All countries are agreed that funding needs to go towards mitigation and adaptation.

But the third type of finance remains highly controversial. This is known as "loss and damage" finance.

This money would go towards helping developing countries recover from the impacts of climate change they are already suffering.

These nations do already receive money for disasters via humanitarian aid - but it can vary from year to year.

Developing nations want guaranteed compensation from developed countries - who they say are historically responsible for climate change.

However, developed countries consider this a red line - and say that to agree would be admitting liability for the disasters.

What money has been given so far?

In 2009, richer countries agreed to provide $100bn (£88bn) a year to developing nations for climate action by the end of 2020. By the end of that year the total had only reached $83.3bn (£73.21) but the goal is expected to be reached in 2023.

The majority, 82%, of this finance came from the public purse whilst the remainder was raised from the private sector, according to the OECD.

But analysis, commissioned by the UN, finds that the private sector could deliver 70% of total investments needed to meet climate commitments.

Following this, last year the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) was launched. Now a coalition of more than 550 private firms have committed to directing $130 trillion in assets towards this agenda.

Climate finance chart including estimated data from 2021 and 2022
Climate finance chart including estimated data from 2021 and 2022

Are developing countries receiving enough money?

Not only are the existing promises of climate finance not currently being met, but developing countries argue that these targets are too low.

At last year's climate summit in Glasgow, the G77+ China alliance of developing countries called on richer nations to mobilise at least $1.3 trillion (£1.14 trillion) by 2030. They argued that this should be split equally between reducing emissions and preparing for climate change.

Currently, only 34% of climate finance goes towards helping developing countries adapt to climate change, according to the OECD's latest figures.

Also the majority of the public funding, 71%, is still given in the form of loans rather than direct grants to countries - which can increase the debt burden in poorer nations.

Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam International Climate Policy lead has called this "profoundly unfair".

He said: "Instead of supporting countries that are facing worsening droughts, cyclones and flooding, rich countries are crippling their ability to cope with the next shock and deepening their poverty."

Will we get an agreement on reparations for loss and damage?

At last year's conference loss and damage did not even feature on the agenda.

Following a series of smaller negotiations this year it will now be discussed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

It is unlikely that there will be any agreement on a financial figure but nations could progress with specific details such as how the money would be paid.

Recommended Stories

  • What is COP27 and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Report: Greg Rousseau week-to-week with ankle sprain

    The Bills lost for the second time this season on Sunday and it looks like their bid to bounce back against the Vikings in Week 10 may have to take place without the help of defensive end Greg Rousseau. Rousseau left the 20-17 loss to the Jets after hurting his ankle. Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]

  • What you need to know about clean energy rebates, tax credits | Sustainable Tallahassee

    City rebates were aimed at encouraging more natural gas use, the federal provisions are aimed at moving the country away from fossil fuel.

  • People and businesses suffer, but China won't budge from "zero-COVID"

    Even as cases rise, deaths are blamed on lockdowns and iPhone production takes a hit, China insists Xi Jinping's signature policy is "completely correct."

  • PAD Vascular Disease | Morning Blend

    Not getting proper blood flow to your arms and legs can be a sign of PAD. This vascular disease affects more than 6 million Americans over 40. We're learning more about this condition and how you can protect yourself.

  • Multiple insiders bought Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Former health department employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes

    Panel discusses the recent bribery plea from community outreach coordinator, Barry Barnes, for accepting bribes from three companies.

  • Boris Johnson will urge world to keep net zero plan in Cop27 speech

    Boris Johnson will use his appearance at the Cop27 climate summit on Monday to warn against the “nay sayers” who threaten his net zero ambitions.

  • UN chief: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator’

    United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Monday said the world is on a “highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator” in opening remarks at the COP27 climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt. Guterres warned that the clock was ticking in the fight to stop the most disastrous effects of…

  • Giants DB Xavier McKinney out a few weeks due to injury suffered in ATV accident in Cabo

    Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss a few weeks after suffering an injury in an ATV accident in Cabo during the bye

  • U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said. The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, proposes that companies buy carbon credits and the proceeds be used to fund renewable energy projects in countries seeking to replace fossil fuels such as coal, the people said. Top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry has been canvassing companies in sectors including banking, consumer goods, shipping and aviation on the proposal, the people said.

  • UN summit warns against climate backsliding, hopeful on financing

    The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. An alarming UN report said the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, with an acceleration in sea level rise, glacier melt, heatwaves and other climate indicators. "As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement, calling the report a "chronicle of climate chaos". Just in the past few months, floods devastated Pakistan and Nigeria, droughts worsened in Africa and the United States, cyclones whipped the Caribbean, and unprecedented heatwaves seared three continents. The conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh also comes against the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine, an energy crunch, soaring inflation and the lingering effects from the Covid-19 pandemic. But Simon Stiell, the UN's climate change executive secretary, said he would not be a "custodian of backsliding" on the goal of slashing greenhouse emissions 45 percent by 2030 to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th-century levels. "We will be holding people to account, be they presidents, prime ministers, CEOs," Stiell said as the 13-day summit opened. "The heart of implementation is everybody everywhere in the world every single day doing everything they possibly can to address the climate crisis," he said, noting that only 29 of 194 nations have presented improved plans as called for at COP26 in Glasgow last year. Current trends would see carbon pollution increase 10 percent by the end of the decade and the Earth's surface heat up 2.8C, according to findings unveiled last week. Promises made under the 2015 Paris Agreement would, if kept, only shave off a few tenths of a degree. Britain's Alok Sharma, who handed the COP presidency to Egypt, said that while world leaders have faced "competing priorities" this year, "inaction is myopic and can only defer climate catastrophe." "How many more wake-up calls does the world -- and world leaders -- actually need?" he said. - 'Loss and damage' - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change. The United States and the European Union -- fearful of creating an open-ended reparations framework -- have dragged their feet and challenged the need for a separate funding stream. After two days of intense pre-summit negotiations, delegates agreed on Sunday to put the "loss and damage" issue on the COP27 agenda, a first step towards what are sure to be difficult discussions. Stiell said inclusion of loss and damage on the agenda after three decades of debate on the issue showed progress. "The fact that it is there as a substantive agenda item I believe bodes well," he told reporters. COP27 president Sameh Shoukry of Egypt said it would be unproductive to speculate on what outcome the negotiations will lead to, "but certainly everybody is hopeful." "Anything that we do effectively has to be on the basis of our common efforts and that we leave no one behind," he said. Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change. He lamented that most climate financing is based on loans. "We do not have the luxury to continue this way. We have to change our approaches to this existential threat," he said. - US-China tensions - After the first day of talks, some 110 world leaders will join the summit on Monday and Tuesday. The most conspicuous no-show will be China's Xi Jinping, whose leadership was renewed last month at a Communist Party Congress. US President Joe Biden has said he will come, but only after legislative elections on Tuesday that could see either or both houses of Congress fall into the hands of Republicans hostile to international action on climate change. Cooperation between the United States and China -- the world's two largest economies and carbon polluters -- has been crucial to rare breakthroughs in the nearly 30-year saga of UN climate talks, including the 2015 Paris Agreement. But Sino-US relations have sunk to a 40-year low after a visit to Taiwan by House leader Nancy Pelosi and a US ban on the sale of high-level chip technology to China, leaving the outcome of COP27 in doubt. A meeting between Xi and Biden at the G20 summit in Bali days before the UN climate meeting ends, if it happens, could be decisive. One bright spot at COP27 will be the arrival of Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose campaign vowed to protect the Amazon and reverse the extractive policies of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. bur-lth/mh/lg

  • Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out

    Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the conference as an “African COP” where the positions of African countries on issues like finance for adapting to climate change or moving to renewable energy sources will be central to the talks. “For COP27 to be the 'African COP’, the needs, voices, and priorities of the African people need to be reflected in the outcome of the negotiations," Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti told The Associated Press.

  • Ten days of Twitter chaos

    Elon Musk's first week-and-a-half at Twitter has been a rollercoaster of big changes.

  • COP27 kicks off with deal to discuss climate compensation

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Delegates from nearly 200 countries kicked off the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Sunday with an agreement to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming, placing the controversial topic on the agenda for the first time since climate talks began decades ago. The agreement set a constructive tone for the COP27 summit in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where governments hope to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming even as a slew of crises - from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation - distract the international focus. For more than a decade, wealthy nations have rejected official discussions on what is referred to as loss and damage, the term used to describe rich nations paying out funds to help poor countries cope with the consequences of global warming for which they bear little blame.

  • Question of compensation for poor on COP27 agenda

    STORY: Should rich nations compensate the poorer nations most vulnerable to climate change?It's a question delegates at COP27 in Egypt are adding to the formal agenda for the first time as the climate summit gets underway from Sunday (November 6).At the plenary opening the summit, COP27 president Sameh Shoukry said such discussions were needed to address gaps in responding to losses and damage caused by climate change.“The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy with the suffering of the victims of climate-induced disasters and to this end, we all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organizations who have persistently demanded a space to discuss funding for loss and damage. And that’s provided the impetus needed to bring this matter forward.”For more than a decade, wealthy nations have rejected official discussions on funds they provide to help poor countries cope with the consequences of global warming.At last year's COP26 in Scotland, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a three-year dialog for funding discussions.Shoukry said some parties had shown reservations to the issue becoming an official part of the COP27 agenda."I think we can go beyond whatever reservations existed and move forward, again, and look at the positive development in the inclusion of the agenda and this does open the door for a more in depth, more transparent consultation and negotiation process.”Shoukrry added that the loss and damage discussions will not guarantee compensation or necessarily acknowledge liability, but are intended to lead to a conclusive decision "no later than 2024."

  • Biden’s climate envoy Kerry wants to tap companies to fund developing world’s move off fossil fuels: report

    U.S. reportedly to launch a carbon-credit program to tap the might of the world's largest companies to fund developing world's transition off coal and oil.

  • UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is standing by a government minister who has been accused of bullying a colleague, cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, saying the phone messages in question were sent "in the heat of the moment". The allegations, reported by the Sunday Times newspaper, have surfaced only days following criticism of Sunak for reappointing Suella Braverman as interior minister after she was fired by his predecessor for breaching email security rules.

  • After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

    Misha Japaridze/ReutersAfter adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our

  • Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative

    New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…