COP27 Set for Showdown After Draft Leaves Out Fossil Fuel Pledge

2
John Ainger, Salma El Wardany and Jennifer A. Dlouhy
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Climate negotiators are on track to reject a proposal for a more sweeping plan to phase down fossil fuels, snuffing efforts by India and key developed nations to target oil and gas as well as coal in an overarching deal at COP27.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Egyptian presidency published the first draft of its so-called “cover decision” and largely kept last year’s pledge made at Glasgow to “accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power” and phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The draft, which is still subject to revisions during the rest of the week, will come as a disappointment for countries who want a phase down of all fossil fuels, not just coal. India led the push, but received backing from the US, European Union and the UK.

The initial draft was slammed by developing nations seeking more ambition from the closing text, setting up a showdown at the two-week summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. Many delegates expect the talks, scheduled to end on Friday, to run into the weekend as countries try to bridge differences on a range of issues. The COP president, Sameh Shoukry, stressed today’s version wasn’t the final destination.

“Whatever circulation you might have seen is still a work in progress and I don’t think one should jump to any conclusions,” Shoukry told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum by video link. “We are still in a phase of deliberations to see how best to provide a cover decision that responds to the interests of parties and doesn’t provide any form of backtracking or relinquishing of any previous commitments.”

There was also likely to be widespread opposition to move to broaden the phased own language to all fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview last week that the kingdom would be very unlikely to support an agreement that included the phase down of oil.

Read more: US Backs Tough Fossil Fuel Phase Down Pledge at Climate Summit

The preliminary text has already drawn swift condemnation from activists.

“Acknowledging only the need to phase down coal while ignoring oil and gas is hugely problematic. This predatory delay is out of line with the science and with 1.5 degrees,” said Collin Rees, campaign manager at Oil Change International. “At a COP shaped by more than 600 fossil-fuel lobbyists roaming the halls, parties fighting for progress must push back against weak language that allows the fossil fuel industry to continue its deadly expansion.”

Small developing nations that have been hit by climate related disasters said it reflects a lack of ambition by the industrialized nations responsible for the bulk of historical climate warming emissions.

“There should be a clear road map by those who are emitting a lot to start reducing their emissions,” Collins Nzovu, Zambia’s environment minister, said in an interview at COP27. “We are headed completely in the wrong direction -- driving very, very fast into a ditch.”

Still, there were areas where the draft was an advance from Glasgow.

The document has countries call on multilateral development banks to do more to scale up climate finance. They should increase the amount of money provided by three times by 2025 “without exacerbating debt burdens” on national budgets, the document said.

The push aligns with increasing calls from MDB member nations, including the US, for an overhaul of the so-called Bretton Woods institutions to meet emerging threats such as global warming. Last week, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for institutions to pursue reforms that would unlock more finance for climate pledges.

The document also for the first time acknowledges the energy crisis gripping the world, as concerns about fuel needs prompt countries to embrace more coal-fired power.

“The unprecedented global energy crisis underlines the urgency to rapidly transform energy systems to be more secure, reliable and resilient” as well as “the need to accelerate clean and just transitions to renewable energy,” the draft said.

Read more: What Do Sinking Islands Want at COP27? To Turn Oceans Into Cash

Countries would also express their concern with the impacts of the crisis on nations’ ability to meet their Paris Agreement carbon-cutting commitments and emphasize “the importance of avoiding backsliding.”

Conclusions on the Sharm El-Sheikh summit’s key agenda items, like the issue of loss and damage would also be included once finalized, the draft said.

There are concerns over the number of large outstanding issues that still need to be solved.

“It doesn’t feel like one single coherent vision pushed by the presidency but more a text that weaves together lots of ideas they’ve heard -- many will get shot down from various groups,” said Tom Evans, a climate policy advisor at think tank E3G. “There’s lots in there that all sides will dislike.”

--With assistance from Sheryl Tian Tong Lee, Dan Murtaugh, Antony Sguazzin and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital - Coindesk

    The report comes after Voyager called off FTX's bid to acquire the company following its collapse. Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Voyager declined to comment.

  • Nvidia Sales Beat Estimates as Data-Center Business Fuels Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. assured investors Wednesday that demand remains strong for its artificial-intelligence and data-center chips, even as the company continues to struggle with a slowdown in the personal-computer market. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabe

  • Our writers' predictions for the 2022 World Cup

    Chris Bascombe: Brazil. Other than Argentina, I cannot make a compelling case for any other nation... although it could be argued Qatar has already won.

  • Ghana economy: Chilli-sauce businesses feel the heat

    Freda Maku Yoobi lost her job as a make-up artist during Covid and now inflation has destroyed her business.

  • ECB Officials Weigh Slower Rate-Hike Tempo With Half-Point Move

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers may slow down interest-rate hiking with only a 50 basis-point increase next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marr

  • Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves - AfDB chief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal on fossil fuels is among the key sticking points at the talks, with some countries including India keen to phase down the use of all such fuels, including gas, sources said. A preliminary document from the conference hosts arrived late on Monday and made no mention of fossil fuels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Global benchmarks mostly decline amid China worries

    Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Also hanging over market sentiments, especially the energy sector, is the war in Ukraine.

  • Trump impeachment manager Cicilline rallies Democrats to ban former president from public office

    Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island has put forward legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding public office.

  • Mayorkas maintains 'border is secure' despite record crossings, FBI sees 'significant criminal threats'

    FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared to contradict Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday on the security of the southern border.

  • Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) insider upped their holding by 0.1% earlier this year

    Insiders were net buyers of Bakkavor Group plc's ( LON:BAKK ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more...

  • China and U.S. tourists in Europe help Burberry beat sales forecasts

    LONDON (Reuters) -British luxury brand Burberry said quarterly comparable store sales rose 11%, a jump on its prior quarter and beating market forecasts, boosted by increased tourist spending in Europe and the easing of COVID restrictions in China. Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd presented his plan to drive growth alongside the results, including a target to broadly double sales of leather goods, which currently account for 36% of Burberry's total, shoes and women's ready to wear, and grow outerwear by around 50% in the medium term. Under the creative direction of its new designer Daniel Lee, Burberry would "refocus on Britishness", it said.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD)

    How far off is IMCD N.V. ( AMS:IMCD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look...

  • Soft Life Ciara? How To 'Level Up' Your Soft Life Like The 'Better Thangs' Singer

    Soft life isn’t just for social media.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Alfen (AMS:ALFEN)

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...

  • Indonesia Wants an “OPEC-like” Organization for Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, home to a quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, is proposing the creation of an organization similar to OPEC for the metal used in battery-making to coordinate supply. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Sug

  • Exclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -sources

    Property developer China Evergrande Group plans to use domestic assets as sweeteners to win offshore creditor approval for a long-awaited debt-restructuring proposal, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Evergrande, engulfed by $300 billion in liabilities, aims to start negotiating restructuring terms next month and is combing through onshore assets to offer as additional credit enhancement to holders of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the people said. Once China's top-selling property developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a deepening property debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating debt restructuring.

  • PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says

    A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.

  • IMF’s Gopinath Urges China Take Action on Covid Zero, Property

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government needs to reduce risks in the property sector and adjust its Covid policy to alleviate disruptions to the economy, according to a senior International Monetary Fund official.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is W

  • Forrest Commits to Ukraine Green Growth Initiative

    Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman at Fortescue, announces his commitment to help Ukraine rebuild its economy with green infrastructure through a $500 million investment, to launch a $25 billion Ukraine Green Growth Initiative. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat, Yvonne Man and David Ingles on the sidelines of the "Bloomberg New Economy Forum" on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".