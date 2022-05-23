Egypt promises to allow protest, push pledges as COP27 host

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PETER PRENGAMAN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sameh Shoukry
    Egyptian diplomat & Ambassador

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Egypt, host of the next United Nations summit on climate change, will push countries to make good on their pledges to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, facilitate “non-adversarial” talks on compensation to developing countries for global warming impacts and allow climate activists to protest, said the incoming president of COP27.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is also the president-designate of the next annual Conference of the Parties, to be held in November in the Red Sea resort city Sharm El-Sheikh, called the overall goal “implementation.”

Shoukry said the last summit, held last year in Glasgow, Scotland, finalized many commitments made during the Paris Agreement in 2015, which aimed to reduce emissions aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.

“The commitments and the pledges now have to be implemented in all sectors of the climate change agenda, whether it’s in adaptation, mitigation or finance, loss and damage,” said Shoukry, who was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In recent years, many developing nations and activists have increased long-standing calls to establish a fund to compensate poor countries for devastation brought about by climate change, disproportionately caused by rich countries because of past emissions.

The call was rejected during last year’s summit. Many supporters of the idea, often called “loss and damage,” hope to make progress on it in November. Their arguments could get a boost by the symbolic significance of this conference being held in Egypt, a developing nation in North Africa.

“We hope that the discussion (on loss and damage) is comprehensive, but it is non-adversarial,” said, Shoukry, adding that there should be a recognition among all countries “that we are all in the same boat and for us to succeed, we all have to succeed.”

Shoukry said protests would be allowed during the conference. Egyptian authorities crack down on demonstrations not sanctioned by the government and retain the right to cancel or postpone any protests, leading activists to wonder what, if any, demonstrations would be able to happen, a common occurrence at previous COPs.

“We are developing a facility adjacent to the conference center that will provide them the full opportunity of participation, of activism, of demonstration, of voicing that opinion,” said Shoukry. “And we will also provide them access, as is traditionally done on one day of the negotiations, to the negotiating hold itself.”

Protests at global U.N. climate conferences often fill the streets with floats and banners and go on for days. The protests as well as booths and press conferences outside the official facilities make up a conference of their own, although they are not where critical language on carbon commitments is hammered out.

Shoukry said during meetings in Denmark earlier this month around climate pledges he invited protesters who were outside to speak with him. He called the meeting “productive” and that Egypt’s climate goals lined up with those of many protesters.

“We recognize their impact, their determination, their commitment to keep us all honest as governmental representatives and parties that we should not be delinquent and rising to the occasion and dealing with this very important issue,” he said.

Ahead of hosting the conference, Egypt has been racing to launch many agreements around renewable energies. In March, Egypt and Norway signed an agreement for several projects around green hydrogen and building green infrastructure projects in African countries. Egypt and clean energy company Scatec also signed a $5 billion memorandum of understanding to establish a plant in the Suez Canal area for producing green ammonia from green hydrogen. Such deals come on the heels of years of steady investment in wind and solar technologies.

Shoukry said Egypt was relying as much as possible on renewable energy in the building of several new cities, including a new administrative capital east of Cairo. Critics have called it a “vanity project,” but the government has said it’s necessary to absorb Cairo’s booming population, expected to double to 40 million people by 2050.

Shoukry said a rapid shift to renewable energies presented enormous opportunities for investors, a common argument of proponents. When asked whether fossil fuel companies could or should be part of the transition to renewable energies, an argument made by oil and gas companies, including many at the Davos conference, Shoukry disagreed.

“I can’t say that fossil fuels are part of the solution. Fossil fuels have been the problem,” he said. “We might see in gas a transitional source of energy with certainly less emissions. But I think we have to really move quickly to the net zero goal and we have to apply ourselves more effectively in new technologies, in renewable energy.”

____

Peter Prengaman is the Associated Press’ global climate and environmental news director. Follow him here: http://twitter.com/peterprengaman

____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Coin (BNB) Finds Morning Support to Lead the Crypto Top Ten

    Binance Coin is on another breakout session this morning, supported by investor sentiment towards Binance Exchange. BNB eyes a near-term return to $340.

  • Church of Scotland to allow gay marriages for first time

    The Church of Scotland will allow gay marriages for the first time following a historic vote, but clergy can opt out of holding services.

  • WHO official: Monkeypox outbreak is ‘containable’

    During a question-and-answer session on Monday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said the outbreak of monkeypox in several Western countries is a “containable situation.”

  • How the founder of the Saint Javelin charity brand worn by Zelenskyy plans to help rebuild Ukraine

    Christian Borys launched Saint Javelin stickers and t-shirts before Putin's invasion, and has gone on to raise more than $1 million for charity.

  • Quincy cookout, fundraiser will donate food locally and to those in Ukraine

    Quincy Point Congregational Church invites residents to a fundraising concert and cookout starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

  • HSBC suspends banker over 'nut job' climate remarks

    HSBC has reportedly suspended a senior executive ahead of an internal investigation into a presentation he made that accused central bankers of overstating the financial risks of climate change.

  • Ivanka Trump Plays Guitar with Ukrainian Refugee on Trip to Poland

    Trump learned taught herself how to play guitar over the pandemic Ivanka Trump Plays Guitar with Ukrainian Refugee on Trip to Poland Glenn Rowley

  • U.S. will defend Taiwan if China attacks, Biden says

    U.S. will defend Taiwan if China attacks, Biden says

  • Jamaica says Rusal making consistent payments on tax bill

    Russian aluminum giant Rusal has been making steady payments to Jamaica as part of a 2021 agreement to pay back production taxes it owes the government, according to Jamaican Transport and Mining Minister Audley Shaw. Rusal has paid about 45% so far of a $35 million bauxite production levy that it owes Kingston, Shaw told Reuters. "They are current in payment," he said.

  • Pennsylvania’s farmers and municipalities pay for legislature’s inaction on clean water

    The EPA announced it will crack down on PA if the commonwealth doesn’t act substantially, and now, to reduce water pollution here.

  • 87-year-old man bear-sprayed in the face in Vancouver Chinatown racist attack

    The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is searching for a man who reportedly bear-sprayed an elderly victim in Vancouver’s Chinatown last week. The victim, an 87-year-old Chinatown resident, was standing at the bus stop when the suspect "came up to him, made racist comments, then bear-sprayed him in the face," the VPD said in a news release. #VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating after a senior was attacked with bear spray in Chinatown Friday morning – another troubling incident that appears to be racially motivated.

  • Climate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say

    South Asia's deadly heatwave in March and April was made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists reported Monday. As April temperatures hit nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of northern India and Pakistan, at least 90 people died from heat-related causes, officials have said. Without climate change, such heatwaves would be "extraordinarily rare," according to scientists with World Weather Attribution, an international research collaboration that works to tease out how much climate change plays a role in specific weather events.

  • Who’s at Davos 2022?

    The World Economic Forum's 2022 annual meeting in Davos has begun, which means the elite of the international business world are gathering in Switzerland.

  • Former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy ordered to prison for soliciting sex from women

    Evan Cramer, 33, is expected to serve about 3 ½ years in prison after being given credit for 1,600 days in jail after his arrest in January 2017

  • Lone survivor of 2009 plane crash testifies in Paris court

    The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash in the Indian Ocean took the stand Monday in a Paris courtroom, recounting her ordeal as a 12-year-old girl hearing screams, clinging to floating debris and desperately hoping that her mother was still alive. Bahia Bakari's mother was among 152 people who died on the flight operated by Yemen Airways, which is now known as Yemenia. Composed throughout her testimony, Bakari cried as she mourned her mother's loss.

  • Acquitted of murder, man sentenced for hiding teacher's body

    A Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for hiding the death of a popular high school teacher whose disappearance baffled family, friends and investigators in her rural hometown for more than a decade. Ryan Alexander Duke was sentenced in Irwin County Superior Court just three days after a jury acquitted him of murder in the 2005 death of Tara Grinstead. Duke testified that he gave investigators a false confession after a friend killed Grinstead.

  • In Niger, Scholz vows to support fight against Islamist militants

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Niger long-term military and financial support to fight Islamist insurgents across West Africa, during a visit on Monday on his inaugural Africa tour. Niger has taken on a bigger role hosting European special forces since the deterioration of relations between Western powers and the military junta ruling neighbouring Mali.

  • Indonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister

    Indonesia has no plans to reduce the percentage of palm oil in biodiesel below its current level of 30% in order to ensure the country's energy supply, its minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, told Reuters on Monday. Hartarto said Indonesia, which is the source of 60% of the world's palm oil, had imposed a 30% level in biofuel to reduce the country's dependency on crude oil.

  • Herschel Walker says he’s in favor of a ‘no exception’ abortion ban

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he is in favor of a total ban on abortion. “There’s no exception in my mind,” Walker said to reporters following a recent campaign speech. When pressed for further comment, the Senate candidate’s campaign informed The Hill that Walker is “pro-life and will not apologize for that.”

  • Trump has endorsed a Georgia lawmaker who gave a tour of the Capitol on the day before the insurrection

    Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk admitted he led a tour on Jan. 5, but that "the family did not enter the Capitol grounds on the 6th."