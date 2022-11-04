COP27: King Charles hosts meeting ahead of climate summit

King Charles addressed leaders at COP26 in Glasgow last year

King Charles is hosting a reception to discuss tackling climate change as global leaders prepare for the UN climate summit COP27.

About 200 politicians and campaigners are meeting at Buckingham Palace, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US climate envoy John Kerry.

The King is internationally known for his climate work but it was agreed he would not go to COP27.

The UN conference begins on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

When former PM Liz Truss entered No 10, it was announced King Charles would not go to the summit.

The monarch has a long-standing interest in environmental issues and attended COP26 in Glasgow last year, but the Palace said it had sought advice from then-PM Ms Truss and that "with mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend".

On Thursday a spokesperson for Mr Sunak said, "had the prime minister been in post earlier the situation might have been different".

Buckingham Palace says the reception on Friday afternoon will "facilitate discussion of sustainable growth, progress made since COP26 in Glasgow and collective and continued efforts to tackle climate change."

At COP26 in Glasgow last year, the King told leaders: "I can only urge you, as the world's decision-makers, to find practical ways of overcoming differences so we can all get down to work, together, to rescue this precious planet and save the threatened future of our young people."