COP27 Latest: Nations Adopt Landmark Deal, Some Dissatisfied

1
Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Akshat Rathi, John Ainger and Antony Sguazzin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Delegates at the UN climate talks, which looked on the verge of collapse Saturday morning, quickly agreed on a historic deal to pay poorer countries for harm caused by global warming, before getting to more thornier issues.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A completed draft agreement was brought to an open plenary session at 4:10 a.m. for debate before being signed off by country representatives. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the president of the meeting, said 112 world leaders were gathered to deliberate on how to further deliver on the global climate agenda and translate commitments into implementation. “I implore you to adopt the draft decision I will present to you,” he told the plenary session. “The world is watching.”

The fractious summit has taken place against the background of a global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and exposed fault lines on how the world should navigate the transition away from fossil fuels. Leading up to the start of the talks, there had been fears the crisis would lead to a backsliding in ambitions among delegates, seeing the hope of keeping alive a target to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century fade.

(All times Egyptian.)

Small Islands Vulnerable to Sea Rise Celebrate Loss and Damage Win (6:00 a.m.)

The Alliance of Small Island States, a group of low-lying coastal and small island countries, praised the unananomous support for a loss and damage fund. “A mission thirty years in the making has been accomplished,” said Antigua and Barbuda Minister and chair of the AOSIS group of small island nations Molwyn Joseph. “Our ministers and negotiators have endured sleepless nights and endless days in an intense series of negotiations -- but after the pain comes the progress.”

Climate Groups Disappointed by Lack of Ambition on Fossil Fuels (5:46 a.m.)

“While progress on loss and damage was encouraging, it is disappointing that the decision mostly copy and pasted language from Glasgow about curbing emissions, rather than taking any significant new steps,” said Ani Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer at the World Resources Institute. “It is mindboggling that countries did not muster the courage to call for phasing down fossil fuels, which are the biggest driver of climate change.”

Scientific Community Quickly Praised Loss and Damage Deal (5:42 a.m.)

“This is a big win for climate justice that gives hope to the many millions in the Global South on the front lines of a rapidly worsening climate crisis not of their making,” said Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the climate and energy program at the US non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists. “By taking this step in solidarity with climate-vulnerable countries, the United States and other rich countries have begun to restore the trust and credibility necessary for nations to tackle this global challenge together.”

Delegates Adopt Thorny Issue of Scaling Up Mitigation (5:26 a.m.)

Countries approved another element that had proved a thorn in negotiations in recent days: the mitigation work program. When talks looked close to collapse Saturday morning, the EU highlighted weak language on scaling up ambition. Subsequent revisions clearly allayed those concerns.

Concerns Rise Over Missing Items in the Draft Political Document (5:21 a.m.)

There was frustration from some ministers who had been pushing for a commitment to phase out fossil fuels and peak emissions by 2025 -- language that was nowhere to be seen in the draft political document before the summit.

Norway’s climate minister, Espen Barth Eide, said he was working to see how other countries felt about the omission. “It’s not the strongest we would like it to be but it does not break with Glasgow,” Eide said.

Plenary Is More Than 50 Minutes Into a Half Hour Break (5:14 a.m.)

It’s all gone quiet in the plenary meeting hall. Various country heads and delegations are buzzing around forming huddles: the US with the UK, the EU with the US, and several members of the High Ambition Coalition, including Norway, Canada, and the UK.

The mood seems light. Laughter and calm talks. However, there are some serious concerns on wording tied to reducing emissions, including a mention in the political decision text of “low-emission energy” which is being seen as a loophole for natural gas.

Time Out Is Called on Plenary Session (4:20 a.m.)

A representative from Switzerland says they need more time to look at the cover decision and proposes a 30 minute recess. COP President Sameh Shoukry orders a suspension for a half hour.

Loss and Damage Facility Formally Adopted (4:15 a.m.)

COP27 delegates agreed to establish a loss and damage facility, a key demand of least developed nations and small island states. Under the agreement, particularly vulnerable countries would be prioritized, while high emitters like China and India may also be able to contribute to the fund. The decision was passed without objections on the floor.

--With assistance from Laura Millan Lombraña.

(Adds reaction from small island nations)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘COVID orphans’: Children of those lost to the pandemic face a unique struggle with grief

    As the holiday season approaches, many American families are looking forward to gathering and celebrating with their loved ones — possibly for the first time in years, as most COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted. But for the widows and widowers who have been left to care for their children alone as a result of the pandemic, the holidays can be a painful reminder of what their families have lost.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged Below $8 This Week

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed this week and were down 18% through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The utility stock found itself at the receiving end of analysts' downgrades, and investors are now worried about the safety of Algonquin's dividend. Here's what happened: Despite its solid top-line growth, Algonquin suffered a huge loss and burned through cash rapidly as production costs rose, interest rates shot up, and supply constraints hit the construction of some renewable energy projects.

  • Former Silicon Valley Star Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison

    Elizabeth Holmes was convicted in January after the former entrepreneur hoodwinked investors of a failed blood testing company.

  • Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy planes, says CEO

    Tata Group-owned Air India is in talks with Boeing and Airbus about ordering new aircraft and is meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and repairing grounded aircraft, the airline's chief executive said on Saturday. The autos-to-steel conglomerate, which completed its purchase of Air India in January, faces an uphill struggle to upgrade an ageing fleet, turn around the company's financials and improve service levels, industry analysts say. "We are in deep discussion with Boeing, Airbus and engine manufacturers for a historic order of the latest generation aircraft that will power Air India's medium- and long-term growth," Campbell Wilson, the airline's chief executive, said at a Tata corporate event in Mumbai.

  • Recession Dangers Augur New Era of Policy Trade-Offs: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A new snapshot of the global economy’s weakening growth and persistent inflation will arrive in the coming week, just as surveys reveal headwinds for manufacturers from the US to Europe and Japan.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team

  • Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account

    Elon Musk had polled his followers on the decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump. Results showed 51.8% of respondents voted "Yes."

  • An Apple Bull Gets Nervous. The iPhone Isn’t Recession-Proof.

    Apple shares have rallied 9% in the two weeks since the company warned about production problems for its high-end iPhones. Maybe investors aren’t doing the math.

  • How U.S. workers can expect to see an average wage increase in 2023

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon explains what workers can expect in terms of an average salary increase in 2023 amid the current inflationary environment.

  • Will Donald Trump tweet again? Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter

    Former president Donald Trump, who was banned for inciting violence during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, can return to Twitter, Elon Musk says.

  • Tesla recalls more than 320,000 vehicles due to taillight software glitch

    Tesla has recalled more than 320,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, a day after recalling 30,000 other vehicles, over a glitch with vehicle taillights.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Dems move quickly to advance Respect for Marriage Act in lame duck session

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is an original co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation and has helped shore up GOP support.

  • Major Natural Gas Leak at Pennsylvania Facility Ends After 11 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A leak at a Pennsylvania natural gas facility that lasted 11 days released over 1 billion cubic feet of the fuel into the atmosphere, according to its owner.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Transiti

  • Imperial Brands' (LON:IMB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Imperial Brands PLC ( LON:IMB ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of December...

  • Bond Market Heads Into Treacherous Waters as Activity Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- As the bond market limps toward 2023, it faces the prospect of a final bout of chaos, exacerbated by dwindling trading volume typical during the last weeks of the year.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Sa

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sold a stake in the company worth $300 million when the crypto exchange raised capital last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing the firm's financial records and people familiar with the transaction. At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

  • In win for Democrats, Georgia judge allows early voting in Senate runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving

    A Fulton County judge ruled Friday that the Georgia Secretary of State cannot prohibit counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a victory for

  • Number of Russian troops in Luhansk rises General Staff report

    The number of units of Russian occupation forces in the Russian-held city of Luhansk has increased. They are forcing civilians in Luhansk Oblast out of their homes. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 November Quote: "The number of units of Russian occupation forces in the city of Luhansk has increased.

  • Elon Musk says he will unban Donald Trump after Twitter poll

    Twitter banned Trump after he purportedly incited violence on the platform during the January 6th insurrection. Thanks to Elon Musk, he's once again able to use the platform, just as the 2024 election cycle comes into view.

  • Congress Is Shaking It Up On Cannabis Reform, Some Wish They'd Started Sooner But Better Late Than Never

    As the lame-duck Congress scurries to get its ducks in order before they get pushed out of the nest, lawmakers are doing their best for cannabis and psychedelics reform. Here’s what happened in the past several days. Let’s start with the fact that President Joe Biden intends to sign the bipartisan marijuana research bill that Congress passed on Wednesday. This marks the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be signed by a US President. The bill will facilita

  • How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

    Here's a comprehensive look at one of the biggest love-hate business stories of the year.