COP27: Seychelles student fears country could disappear

"To think that your home, all you've ever known could just be gone - can you imagine that?"

An international student at Aberystwyth University has spoken of the "terrifying" impact climate change is having on her country.

Nathalia Lawen, 21, is attending the COP27 summit in Egypt as part of a delegation from the Seychelles.

The islands' president warned they could "disappear" without quick action on rising seas and extreme weather.

Growing up with "the ocean as my backyard" meant Nathalia was drawn to climate activism from a young age.

She organised and led beach cleans and became a youth ambassador for Peace Boat, a charity which travels the world raising awareness of environmental issues.

Small island nations such as the Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean off east Africa, are already being hit by the worst impacts of climate change, she explained.

More unpredictable and extreme weather, ocean acidification and depleted fish stocks all combine with the existential threat of rising sea levels.

"If we don't do something now our children and grandchildren will never know what the Seychelles is like and that terrifies me," she said.

"It's not just about land, but culture and traditions too.

How do you begin to quantify what will be lost?

"Some countries claim it's not their problem, but climate refugees and migration will become a bigger issue affecting the whole world."

President of the Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan told the COP27 summit countries like his were suffering the most from climate change, despite their "minimal" contribution to causing it.

The islands' mangrove forests soaked up more than the country's entire emissions, "making us a zero contributor to the destruction of the planet, but our islands are disappearing", he said.

A key talking point at this year's negotiations in Sharm-el-Sheikh is how much developed nations should financially compensate less developed ones now feeling the effects.

Nathalia said she was pleased the topic known as "loss and damage" had made it onto the agenda.

"I really appreciate that we're having this conversation as I think countries really need to listen to us because the playing field is not level and we should acknowledge that," she added.

She is attending COP27 by invitation of the Seychelles government and will speak at a number of side-events.

Nathalia said she wanted to push for action on protecting the health of the world's oceans but also to "gather up as much knowledge as I can and apply it to my degree in Aberystwyth".

She is in her second year, studying economics and climate change at the university in Ceredigion - its seaside setting a key attraction.

'Be brave - even though your voice shakes'

Climate change's effects were also becoming apparent in Wales, she suggested - the recent unseasonably warm autumn, and increase in extreme weather events a warning sign.

But she had also been impressed by local climate activism, including a march through the town ahead of COP27.

And dhe sent a message to young people gathering from schools across Wales for a Youth COP event in Cardiff on Thursday, where they will hold workshops with environmental organisations, politicians and the Welsh government.

"Don't think you're too little or too young to address what's important to you.

"Be brave - even though your voice shakes - shout it out loud and people will listen," she said.