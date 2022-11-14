As COP27 Talks Continue, This Blasting Company Is Helping Create A Sustainable New Future

By David Willey, Benzinga

World leaders are gathering for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt to discuss the future of the planet.

As governments discuss policies, companies are bringing positive change to the marketplace by finding environmentally sustainable innovations to improve major industries. One potential innovator is Laser Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ: LASE), a company helping change the $35 billion sand and abrasive blasting market through its industrial laser technologies.

Laser Photonics Corp. are integrators of low and high-power industrial fiber lasers along with its R & D department are seeking to lead the growing industrial market. Its lasers — which were showcased at North America’s largest metal forming and finishing trade show — have uses ranging from engraving and 3D printing to cleaning and conditioning. Through its innovation and commitment to safety, it hopes to create an industry that is more green for the environment and more protective of workers’ health.

The company recently completed an order for the U.S. Navy that is part of a series of order completions in both the public and private sectors that are geared toward reducing waste and helping give the industry an environmentally positive future. The company delivered its CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH lasers to the U.S. Navy Kings Bay Trident Refit Facility as the Navy tackles rust and corrosion of its ships and equipment.

21st-Century Solutions To Age-Old Problems

Laser Photonics’ industrial laser products aim to provide a modern alternative to the less efficient, more pollutive, and more risky sand and abrasive blasting industry. Labor Unions, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), are waging war on unsafe industry practices as they close in around abrasive blasting methods. The EPA’s guidelines on blasting put parameters around its use based on air quality, noise pollution, and waste production. OSHA has also described the “significant risk” to workers’ health associated with exposure to crystalline silica — a common hazard in abrasive blasting procedures — and has imposed strict rules regulating this kind of exposure.

Meanwhile, Laser Photonics lasers, which frequently get the job done in half the time, produce no hazardous waste, and employ the combination of safe design and use regulations could effectively make cleaning and conditioning a fast and hassle-free procedure. This is why numerous Fortune 1000 companies are choosing Laser Photonics, which has built a strong blue-chip customer base of key players across industries. These range from Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) to Elkhart Plastics Inc., Evergreen Solar, Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX).

Laser Photonics has also seen diverse interest from government agencies, including the U.S. Army, Navy, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Veterans Administration.

“We are continually working to penetrate new verticals within the U.S. government, including the DoD (Department of Defense), to demonstrate both the efficiency and financial benefits of using our technology to drive sales to new customers within the organizations,” Laser Photonics CEO Wayne Tupuola said.

Other companies in the industrial laser market include Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT), and Adapt Laser.

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems.

