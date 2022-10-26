COP27: Prioritise climate or face catastrophe - UN chief

Breaking News image

Unless countries re-prioritise climate change the world faces catastrophe, the UN chief tells BBC News.

Secretary General António Guterres is talking to BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt in New York.

It comes two weeks before nations meet in Egypt for major climate conference COP27 to discuss progress in tackling climate change.

A report published on Wednesday warned that in 2021 there were more greenhouse gases warming our atmosphere than ever.

You can watch the live interview here.