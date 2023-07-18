COP28: I have faith in change happening, says Essex delegate

A graduate representing young people at this year's COP28 climate summit said she had faith in change happening.

Rachel Ojo, 21, from Essex, is one of four UK youth delegates who will speak to decision-makers at the UN Climate Change Conference in the Middle East.

Her role is to push them to take action on issues that matter to young people and ensure commitments are met.

"I am excited that this is the COP where change does occur; I have a lot of faith in that happening," she said.

COP28, being held in November and December in the United Arab Emirates, brings together world leaders, organisations and communities to try to reach agreement on action to limit climate change.

This will not be Ms Ojo's first time speaking to delegates and ministers about causes she believes in.

The Basildon activist served in the UK Youth Parliament and was the chairwoman of the Youth Select Committee, which in 2019 gave a series of recommendations to government. on knife crime.

Having sat her finals in philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford last month, she is actively involved in preparations for November, while embarking on a graduate scheme in banking.

When it comes to climate change, young people want a greater say in what happens next and, crucially, a means of doing so, she said.

"This is our future, we are the ones who are going to have to live though the consequences of anything that is done today," she added.

"Young people want a bigger voice, for the government to really include them in the decision-making process.

"Climate clubs would help sharing of information among young people, but also encourage governments across the world to include young people in their decision-making and actively consult them."

Greater depth in climate change education was required, Rachel Ojo added

She said that young people also needed more education on climate change, "beyond the basics", to help them have a greater understanding about how to protect nature and the environment.

"One of the amazing things about COP is that we see people from all aspects and all sides of the world," added Ms Ojo.

"We see people from indigenous communities, and people from some of the companies that are causing pollution.

"I think what is important is, regardless of where people are from, making sure you are all in the same place, because that's how decisions get made and that's how change can occur."

COP28 has been described as a "milestone moment" - a halfway point between the Paris Agreement, signed by 194 parties, and 2030, by which point CO2 emissions should have reduced by 43%.

