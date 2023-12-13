COP28 nets first-ever global climate deal for transition away from fossil fuels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Representatives from nearly 200 countries delivered a resounding message of global solidarity to reduce fossil fuel usage after the United Nations' yearly climate conference.

The 28th meeting of world leaders, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP), was held for two weeks to address climate change. The meeting came at a crucial time as U.N. reports show the world is not on track to reach critical goals in the landmark Paris Agreement.

"Whilst we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end," UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in his closing speech Wednesday. "Now all governments and businesses need to turn these pledges into real-economy outcomes, without delay."

COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (center) applauds among other officials before a plenary session during the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 13, 2023.

The world’s first ‘global stocktake’ pact by leaders aims to limit the increase in global temperature to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the decade. This comes as 2023 is on track to be the warmest year on record, with fears that an El Niño extending into 2024 could lead to the release of more heat.

"For the first time, there is a recognition of the need to transition away from fossil fuels – after many years in which the discussion of this issue was blocked," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Countries can use the "global stocktake" from COP28 – including every element under negotiation – to develop stronger climate action plans due by 2025. The global stocktake includes every element that was under negotiation.



The stocktake acknowledges that scientists recommend cutting global greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, to limit global warming to 1.5°C. However, the UN notes that countries are not on track to meet their goals in the Paris Agreement.

Countries were also called upon to take steps towards tripling the capacity of renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency improvements on a global scale by 2030.

Environmental activists hold up placards during a demonstration outside the headquarters of BP (formerly British Petroleum) in central London on December 9, 2023, gathering in solidarity with people on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Efforts will be made to speed up the phase-down of coal power, phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and transition to renewable energy in an equitable manner. Developed countries will take the lead.



Countries are urged to submit ambitious, comprehensive greenhouse gas reduction plans in line with the 1.5°C limit by 2025.





Original article source: COP28 nets first-ever global climate deal for transition away from fossil fuels