Copa Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) _ Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $168.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Panama City-based company said it had a loss of $3.97 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.90 per share.

The holding company for Panama's national airline posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $598.6 million, or $14.08 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $801 million.

Copa Holdings shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $77.56, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

