Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F





PANAMA CITY, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at http://www.copa.com.

Electronic Link: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings

For more information please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:

Contact: Raul Pascual – Director of Investor Relations Phone: 011 (507) 304-2774 Fax: 011 (507) 304-2447

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 14 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Raul Pascual – Panamá

Director-Investor Relations

(507) 304-2774

