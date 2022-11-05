Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Copa Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$301m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Copa Holdings has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.4% generated by the Airlines industry, it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Copa Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Copa Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Copa Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Copa Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Copa Holdings is paying out 32% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Copa Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 33% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Copa Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Copa Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

