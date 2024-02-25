COPA investigators respond to officer-involved shooting in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — Investigators with Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are looking into an officer-involved shooting that unfolded in Dolton on Saturday afternoon.

According to COPA, the shooting happened in the 152 block of Diekman Court.

Officials have not yet provided details on what may have led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

COPA notified the public about its investigation in a social media post on Saturday evening and asked anyone with information to contact the COPA office at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.

