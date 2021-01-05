Copa Libertadores final to be played at empty Maracanã

Brazil's Flamengo and Argentina's Racing Club players keep a minute of silence for EFE photographer Marcelo Sayao prior a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020. (Antonio Lacerda/Pool via AP)
Brazil's Flamengo and Argentina's Racing Club players keep a minute of silence for EFE photographer Marcelo Sayao prior a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020. (Antonio Lacerda/Pool via AP)
MAURICIO SAVARESE

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores final at Brazil's historic Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro will be played without fans due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, said Tuesday the decision also applies to the Copa Sudamericana final in Cordoba, Argentina.

The Copa Libertadores final — the South American equivalent of Europe's Champions League final — is scheduled for Jan. 30. Argentine giants River Plate and Boca Juniors will play Brazilian rivals Palmeiras and Santos, respectively, in the semifinals.

CONMEBOL said the decision to play without fans was made together with Brazil's soccer confederation. More than 2,000 professional soccer matches have been played in Brazil since the pandemic hit the country in March.

Almost 200,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a tally that is second only to the United States.

“The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, still in expansion in South America, does not allow the organization of an event of such magnitude and importance with the presence of the public, even in a reduced attendance,” CONMEBOL said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Georgia Senate election results – live: Democrats lead early voting in pivotal runoff races OLD

    Follow the latest updates

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Saudi Arabia calls to tackle Iran threat at summit

    The meeting between several leaders of Gulf states on Tuesday (January 5) is seen as an important signal in the hope to bury a conflict between major U.S. allies in the Middle East two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Leaders of the Gulf countries signed a document, although the contents were not immediately released. Ahead of the gathering, Kuwait had announced that Saudi Arabia, which along with allies boycotted Doha in mid-2017, would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. A senior U.S. official said the deal would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The opening session of the summit was held in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape. The apparent breakthrough in the Gulf row is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington to close ranks against Iran, following agreements between Israel and Arab states. It also suggests Saudi Arabia wants to put the feud with Qatar behind it before Biden takes office.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Nicola Sturgeon yesterday warned Donald Trump that any visit to Scotland would violate coronavirus rules, after it was reported the president may be planning to flee the US ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. The First Minister of Scotland said although she hoped and expected “that the immediate travel plan he has is to exit the White House," but that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose (for travel).” Prestwick Airport, near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier which has been used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Scottish Sunday Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to new lockdown rules, according to the resort’s website. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. Mr Trump is said to be concerned about criminal investigations he might face after leaving the White House, as well as questions about his taxes. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The most developed case might be out of the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted Michael Cohen, his one-time personal attorney and fixer, over hush money paid to a prostitute allegedly hired by Mr Trump. He also faces two New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Sunday Post. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago. The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • Mitt Romney hounded by Trump supporters on plane to DC

    Senator Mitt Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the congressional vote to affirm the electoral victory of Joe Biden

  • Congresswoman wears hanbok at swearing-in ceremony, honors Korean immigrant mom

    "I wanted to honor my mother. ... I knew that she'd be watching, and so I wanted her to see me wearing that, to honor my history and to honor her," Rep. Marilyn Strickland said.