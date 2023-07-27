COPA: Officer shot in hand in Englewood was wounded by fellow cop

A Chicago police officer shot and wounded in the hand earlier this week was accidentally struck by another officer’s gunfire, according to the agency that investigates police-related shootings.

In an update posted to its Twitter page, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday afternoon said that an officer inadvertently shot the officer in the left hand as they fired on a black sedan that struck a police vehicle and attempted to flee the area when officers approached.

“After an initial review of available evidence, it is believed that during this incident, a Chicago police officer discharged their weapon and inadvertently struck a fellow officer in the hand in the course of firing at the moving sedan,” COPA’s first deputy administrator, Ephraim Eddy, said in the update.

Thursday’s update included new details about the shooting, such as the incident beginning with officers being called to the 300 block of West 56th Place because of a trespassing report. Several officers arrived in four unmarked vehicles, COPA said.

The sedan’s driver attempted to flee as officers exited and approached, officials said. Two officers fired their weapons at the vehicle, but only the officer was struck.

No arrests had been made in the incident.