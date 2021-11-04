COPA releases bodycam video of Chicago police fatally shooting man during October domestic disturbance call

A video released Wednesday shows a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a man almost immediately after stepping into an apartment to investigate a domestic disturbance, in which a man reported his wife had been threatening him with a knife.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the body camera footage, audio files of the 911 calls and reports tied to the 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 shooting death of Michael Craig, 61.

The officer responded to the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street in Gresham after Craig called 911 and told a dispatcher his wife was holding a knife to his neck, according to the video.

“I need the police over here, my wife got a knife on me on the bed, on my throat,” Craig tells the dispatcher, according to the video. “My kid is here, and he’s scared.”

He tells the dispatcher one of his kids is home and another is in school and he says he’ll leave the door open for police.

“She’s got the knife around my neck right now. I can’t move. If I move she’s going to kill me,” Craig told the dispatcher.

“Go downstairs so you can let the police in. Go. Do like I say, go downstairs,” he said while still on the line with the dispatcher.

The officer first approaches a boy standing outside who tells him his mom has a knife and that his dad told him to call 911.

The officer asks the boy to point out the apartment and to stay outside.

The officer pulls out a stun gun and is holding it in his right hand as he walks up the steps.

“Chicago police,” he announces before walking into the apartment.

Just before he enters the apartment someone starts screaming. The officer appears to immediately move the stun gun to his left hand as he pulls out his gun with his right hand and shoots Craig.

He fires a second shot and fires off his stun gun as Craig tries to lift his head. It’s unclear whether the stun gun hit anyone.

The woman is not visible in the officer’s body camera as he enters; only the man is seen from around the wall as the officer fires his gun.

Story continues

Craig and a woman are seen lying in a small hallway between the kitchen and the bathroom as the officer picks up what appears to be a knife between them and tosses it to another room.

The officer picks up the woman’s leg, asking if she’s hurt but the woman doesn’t respond. He then pulls her away from Craig’s body.

“Where did he stab you? Where did he cut you?” he asks the woman. She doesn’t respond.

A second officer walks into the apartment and asks who had the knife.

“He had the knife and started poking her,” the first officer says.

Almost three minutes after shooting Craig, the officer taps his shoulder to see if he’s responsive.

The officer checks the woman for stab wounds, asking repeatedly where she’s cut and if she’s OK, but the woman does not respond.

Another almost three minutes pass before the officer checks Craig’s pulse.

Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, at the time said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital for observation.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Craig was pronounced dead at 8:09 a.m. that day. An autopsy determined Craig died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad, with the Police Department’,s detective division, briefly addressed reporters near the shooting scene that morning.

He said officers responded to an armed domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Muhammad said the officer immediately rendered aid to the man who was shot as well as the woman, the Tribune reported the day of the shooting.

The video only shows the officer tapping Craig to see if he responds and checking for a pulse in his neck.

Nine minutes of the shooting officer’s body camera footage show Craig lying halfway inside the bathroom, his head near the toilet, with a pool of blood below his body, the handle of a toilet plunger leaning against his side.

Attorney Michael Oppenheimer, who is representing Michael Craig’s family, said Craig was the person who is heard screaming in the video and that the woman was the one with the knife.

“There’s nothing to point to Michael Craig having the knife and they want to claim that he had the knife because they shot him,” Oppenheimer said. “She was not injured at all.”

Oppenheimer said he and the family want a full investigation and for the officer to be held accountable.

Oppenheimer said Craig also had been stabbed five times. He provided a photo that appears to indicate a stab wound on Craig’s body, near his hip.

“They victimized Michael Craig twice,” Oppenheimer said. “He called for help. He was the victim of domestic violence and instead of going to help him, they ended up shooting him twice, killing him.”

The officer who shot Craig “is currently on 30-day administrative duties,” Anthony Spicuzza, spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said in an email.