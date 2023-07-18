COPA unable to find victims in probe of Chicago officers allegedly having sex with migrants housed at stations

Leaders of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday said they have been unable to identify any victim in their investigation of claims that at least one officer engaged in a sexual relationship with a migrant being housed at a West Side police facility, but said another allegation has surfaced at another CPD station.

Citing the public scrutiny around the allegations, COPA’s chief administrator, Andrea Kersten, held a rare press conference at the agency’s office in West Town Tuesday morning. Kersten told reporters that COPA has received a second allegation of sexual misconduct involving at least one still-unknown Chicago Police officer and a migrant, whose identity also wasn’t known as of Tuesday.

The update from Kersten came less than two weeks after the agency acknowledged that it received a complaint of sexual misconduct involving at least one CPD officer and a migrant housed at the Ogden District station on the city’s West Side.

“Any time you’re investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct … (there) are incredibly powerful barriers to people feeling they can trust a system and come forward and share their experiences,” Kersten said.

The second allegation involves possibly one officer in the Town Hall District on the North Side, Kersten said. That alleged victim also remains unidentified currently, she said.

After receiving the first allegation, COPA contacted the CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, which initiated its own investigation, CPD leaders have previously said.

Kersten said Tuesday that COPA has not recommended to CPD that any officers be stripped of their police powers in connection with the Ogden District investigation. That inquiry, she added, stemmed from a text message that earlier this month was circulated among members of the CPD and the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. One officer was identified by name in that text message, but Kersten declined to say if he had yet been interviewed by COPA investigators.

Most of the details contained in the complaint remain out of public view, but migrants previously housed at the Ogden District told the Tribune that they were relocated from the station one day after the allegation was publicly disclosed.

One focus in the investigation was whether some of the migrants allegedly involved in the matter were minors, sources with knowledge of the internal review said. It still was not clear Tuesday if any CPD officers were stripped of their police powers as the investigation unfolded.

Hundreds of migrants, largely from Central America, have been bused to Chicago and other major cities from Texas in recent months. Since April, CPD’s 22 district stations — along with several other city-owned or otherwise unused buildings — have become temporary homes for hundreds of migrants, sometimes drawing the ire of local residents.

“While this incident is under investigation by the CPD Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the City is committed to providing mental health support and resources to all those in need,” a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson previously said in a statement.