Is Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Copart's Debt?

As you can see below, Copart had US$397.6m of debt, at April 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$911.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$514.3m.

A Look At Copart's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Copart had liabilities of US$413.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$619.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$911.9m in cash and US$107.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that Copart's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$34.5b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Copart boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Copart grew its EBIT by 30% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Copart can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Copart has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Copart recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Copart's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$514.3m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 30% over the last year. So is Copart's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Copart you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

