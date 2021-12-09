Copley man charged with firing shots in dispute outside of Portage Lakes bar

A Copley Township man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday at a Coventry Township bar, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

During an altercation at the Portage Lakes Drive establishment, a man retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired fired several shots at another man leaving in his own vehicle.

A suspect, Terrance Fields Jr., 32, has been charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of Arlington Road, Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said in a news release. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Department believes Fields fired about 10 rounds at the victim’s vehicle and fled east on Portage Lakes Drive. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

