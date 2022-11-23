Copley man convicted of sexually assaulting 16-year-old female

A Copley man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female.

A jury found Robert Mork, 43, guilty of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux immediately revoked Mork’s bond. She will sentence him on Jan. 11.

Prosecutors say Mork provided the teen with alcohol and sexually assaulted her in October 2020. She reported the incident that day.

Mork’s DNA was found in evidence collected at the hospital, prosecutors say.

Attorney Joe Gorman represented Mork.

