Copley man sentenced to 3 years in prison for crash that injured 2 road crew workers

A Copley Township man recently was sentenced to three years in prison for charges stemming from a crash that injured two road crew members.

Cartier Smith-Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty in August under an agreement with prosecutors to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, fourth- and third-degree felonies, and one count each of failure to stop after an accident, a fourth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges he faced.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux recently sentenced Smith-Johnson to the mandatory term of three years and suspended his driver’s license for five years.

Police say Smith-Johnson was driving west on state Route 59 a mile west of the Portage County line in Stow about 12:17 a.m. Aug. 31 when he drove into a coned-off work zone and struck two road workers. The contract workers were painting roadway markings at Hiwood Avenue.

Witnesses said Smith-Johnson and a passenger exited the car after the crash and fled. The passenger was located, treated for minor injuries and later released with no charges.

Police and a K-9 unit arrested Smith-Johnson after finding him hiding in a yard about three blocks from the scene.

The injured workers, ages 22 and 51, were both transported to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

Smith-Johnson's blood-alcohol content was .086%, which is over the legal limit for driving in Ohio of .08%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cartier Smith-Johnson sentenced to three years for crash that hurt 2