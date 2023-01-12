Copley man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A Copley man was sentenced this week to prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Robert Mork, 43, was convicted by a jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court in November of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He faced up to five years in prison.

Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Mork Wednesday to four years in prison. She also designated him a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he will be required to register his address every 90 days after he is released from prison.

Mork, who plans to appeal, will be able to request an early release after serving six months in prison.

Prosecutors say Mork provided the teen with alcohol and sexually assaulted her in October 2020. She reported the incident the next day.

Mork’s DNA was found in evidence collected at the hospital, prosecutors say.

Joe Gorman, Mork’s attorney, said in a sentencing memorandum that Mork is a married father of three who has no criminal history. He said Mork was released on bond with GPS monitoring for the two years before his trial and never violated the terms of his pretrial release. He said this would make Mork an excellent candidate for following probation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Copley man gets prison time for sexual battery of 16-year-old girl