Copley relocates recycle center to town hall as police and fire project gears up

The Copley Township Recycle Center has moved to the town hall as the community prepares for construction of a combined police and fire facility.

The recycle center takes cardboard, glass and e-waste items like computers, cell phones and DVD players. The center is open to residents and nonresidents, said township Service Director Greg Tracy.

The $20.5 million police and fire project is waiting on permits, township Administrator Janice Marshall said Thursday.

"[We] plan on construction as soon as we receive those permits," she said.

It's expected to take about 14 months and includes improvements to Sunset Drive.

Same center, different location

Marshall said the recycle center will continue to accept the same products with the same hours.

"Nothing changed about the procedure or process," the administrator said.

It's open Thursdays from 3-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who can use the center?

People from the township and outside the township take their recyclable materials to the center, said Tracy.

"I do know there are a fair amount of nonresidents that do use the facility," he said.

A Community Recycling Access Grant from the county funds the center, which opened in 2012.

What materials are accepted?

More than 25 tons of paper and cardboard filled the bins at the center last year, according to statistics kept by the township's service department.

From the point e-waste was added in June 2022 through December of that year, 1,175 pounds of old computers and related devices were collected.

A comingle bin that takes some jars, plastics and cartons pulled in 16.41 tons in 2021, and an aluminum bin took in 2.72 tons the same year.

Can I take paint there?

Nope.

A complete list of accepted items and materials is on the Copley Township website at copley.oh.us/201/Recycle-Center.

To find out more about the police and fire project, go to https://shorturl.at/mn025.

Where is town hall?

It's at 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road. The recycling bins are located in the parking lot.

