Coppell police ask residents to avoid Old Town Coppell as they investigate shooting

The Coppell Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Old Town Coppell as they investigate an incident.

The police department said there was no active threat Wednesday afternoon, but that their investigation remains ongoing.

Happening now: We’re in Coppell where a 21y/o woman is dead,& a man taken to the hospital. Police say, this is a domestic situation.



We’re in the center of town, & people are standing around in shock. This is a small quiet town, about 20 miles outside of Dallas.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/CsSdDYimPc — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 16, 2022

Police were not immediately available for comment, but WFAA-TV reported that a 21-year-old woman is dead and a man was taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting late Wedneday morning.

“The incident happened in front of George’s Coffee Shop and was a ‘domestic situation,’ according to the Coppell Police Department,” the TV station reported.