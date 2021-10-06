Copper Leads Declines in Metals as Growth Concerns Intensify

Yvonne Yue Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper led most industrial metals lower as concerns of higher inflation and global growth outweighed a better-than-expected jobs report.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A gauge of the U.S. dollar registered its biggest gain in a week as investors turned to the haven currency amid those concerns, hurting metals’ appeal for foreign investors. Germany’s factory orders slumped 7.7% in August, in the third-biggest drop in 30 years, official data showed. U.S. companies added more jobs than forecast in September, the most since June, suggesting that ongoing hiring challenges are beginning to ease as more Americans return to the workforce.

“For industrial metals traders, downside risks are intensifying,” TD Securities strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “The global power crisis is expanding further into downstream sectors, raising downside risks to the world’s manufacturing engine.”

Copper dropped 1.4% to $9,049.50 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange at 4:27 p.m. local time. Nickel slipped 0.2% and aluminum fell 0.8%, while tin climbed 0.4%. Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the National Day holiday break.

In ferrous markets, iron ore futures in Singapore was up 0.5% to $117.65 a ton amid thin trading. Prices of the steel-making raw material have almost halved since peaking in May and are expected to decline further on limited steel volumes and rising supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

    Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a time when Asia's manufacturing sector is already grappling with rising raw material costs and signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are three of the region's major manufacturing hubs and produce goods for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

  • Treasuries, Gilts Lead Global Bonds in Fretting Over Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond-market selloff goes global as yields in the U.S., U.K. and Europe jumped, amid concerns that surging energy costs will strengthen inflation’s hold on their economies. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTen-year

  • China Tech Stock Gauge Falls to Record Low as Yields Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A benchmark tracking Chinese technology stocks closed at a fresh record low Wednesday, as concerns about inflation amid a worsening energy crunch pushed global bond yields higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThe Ha

  • Energy commodities have been the best-performing asset against inflation, research finds. Here’s what else works.

    That's the conclusion of a research paper written by researchers at hedge fund giant Man Group led by Henry Neville, as well as famed Duke University finance professor Campbell Harvey.

  • Dollar makes broad gains on inflation worries

    The dollar rose on Wednesday toward the 1-year high touched last week as surging energy prices fuelled concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes, knocking investors' appetite for riskier assets and driving flows to safe-havens. Shares fell and government bond yields rose across the world on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest in seven years. "What you are seeing this week is more inflationary fears percolating into the overall market," said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.

  • Greater Cincinnati company continues hot streak, closes fifth acquisition since July

    A Greater Cincinnati company that made its Nasdaq debut earlier this year has inked another acquisition as it continues to grow its footprint nationwide.

  • U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

    Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise and Russia Eases Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New Y

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widens to Record on Consumer-Goods Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record in August, reflecting a pickup in the value of imports of consumer goods and industrial supplies.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe gap in trade of goods and ser

  • Hertz Stock Jumps After Tapping Ex-Ford Head as Interim CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz is tapping a familiar face to lead its turnaround by naming Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co. chief executive officer, as its interim CEO. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFields, a senior adviser at TPG Capital who joined Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s board in

  • Facebook Says U.S. Monopoly Case Tainted by FTC Chair’s Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. asked a federal court to throw out the U.S. government’s revised monopoly lawsuit against the company, arguing the chair of the Federal Trade Commission should have recused herself from the decision to bring the case.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore

  • Europe’s messy transition to clean energy is making some investors very rich

    Politicians and climate hawks hailed renewables as a savior. But it is natural gas and crude that are having their day now.

  • How winter peak demand will contribute to the global energy crunch

    Goldman Sachs Head of Energy Research Damien Courvalin&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the increase in prices for crude oil, the factors that have contributed to the global energy crunch, and what we can expect if this problem persists.

  • Futures Look to Rebound from Monday Tech Selloff

    Before the bell, futures are rebounding after they came under pressure yesterday, led by a sell-off in technology stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Warren Buffett Loves This High-Yield Dividend Stock. Is it a Buy?

    This specialty company is a high-yield play at nearly 5%, and it's got a very durable business model.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.