Copper, Aluminum Jump After US Data Eased Tightening Concern

Annie Lee and Eddie Spence
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper and aluminum jumped after weak US manufacturing data eased concern that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy too rapidly.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of US factory activity dropped to the lowest in more than two years in September, in data released Monday, causing the dollar to retreat. The US currency extended its decline Tuesday, helping copper rise as much as 2.4%.

Higher interest rates by central banks globally have weighed on metals all year, hurting the demand outlook while also diminishing their appeal to investors. Jobs data due later this week should provide more clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory, with more robust employment gains likely to firm its hawkish stance.

In China, the world’s largest metals consumer, there’s speculation Beijing may soon start relaxing its strict approach to containing the virus. While it’s unlikely that a complete reversal of the Covid Zero policy will take place at the National Congress on Oct. 16, a gradual easing is on the cards, Vivek Dhar, a commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

Copper climbed 0.6% to $7,550 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 10:11 a.m. local time. Aluminum rose 2.3% and zinc added 0.3%. Chinese markets are closed for the Golden Week holidays.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

