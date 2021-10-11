Copper Bulls Get an Electric Shock as World’s Factories Slow

Mark Burton and Jack Farchy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is casting a pall over copper, as investors who are bullish on its long-term prospects fret that power shortages and factory slowdowns could trigger a retreat in the near term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As a reliable gauge of economic health, copper is fast becoming a canary in the coal mine for analysts and academics, who fear that the surging costs of natural gas and electricity will send markets reeling. That could unleash a bout of stagflation, where demand from consumers and manufacturers craters but the costs of goods and raw materials remain stubbornly high.

Yet energy isn’t the only weight on copper, a metal that’s essential for builders, automakers and electronics manufacturers. The risk of a collapse in China’s debt-addled property sector plus the ongoing economic threat posed by Covid-19’s delta variant are prompting investors to pull back and wait it out on the sidelines – at least for now.

“In the short term there are some headwinds, mainly due to concerns about China’s economy,” said Jay Tatum, portfolio manager at New York-based Valent Asset Management. “But once the world gets back to normal growth rates, evenly spread across the economy, we still think there’s a strong case to be made for metals like copper.”

Copper’s blistering rally above $10,700 a ton came in May as lockdown restrictions sparked insatiable demand for metals in housing and consumer goods. Numerous traders and banks bet that prices would increase even more, theorizing that the manufacturing boom would dovetail into long-term plans for electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Bank of America Corp. said $20,000 could be possible if major supply-side issues arose simultaneously.

Instead, copper has dropped to about $9,500 as China’s property crisis and the delta variant roiled markets. And then came the energy crisis, with economies emerging from the pandemic thirsting for coal, gas and renewables while supplies fell short. Citigroup Inc. -- one of the biggest cheerleaders for copper earlier this year -- now warns that prices could fall another 10%, with demand shrinking over the next three months.

“What tipped me over the edge in terms of becoming outright bearish was the power, coal and gas crisis,” said Max Layton, managing director for commodities research at Citigroup in London. “The concern is that it gets a lot worse.”

On Friday, biggest-consumer China said it will allow 20% increases in power prices for energy-intensive companies, and most of its provinces are limiting electricity use. Manufacturing activity contracted last month for the first time since the pandemic began.

In Europe, a gauge by IHS Markit that measures business activity in manufacturing fell last month by the biggest margin since April 2020 -- the beginning of the pandemic. Growth in new orders, output and employment slowed considerably after companies such as CF Industries, Yara International ASA and BASF SE said they’d be reducing production because energy was too expensive.

With spot copper demand still holding up well for now, the default stance among investors appears to be inertia. Speculative positioning in both London and New York contracts has pulled back to pre-pandemic levels, though prices remain about 50% higher than at the end of 2019.

So far, fears about widespread industrial brownouts have yet to be realized. A measure of U.S. manufacturing expanded in September at the fastest pace in four months, with 17 industries reporting growth. Congress also is debating President Joe Biden’s economic agenda that earmarks more than $1 trillion in domestic spending.

For Trafigura Group, the world’s largest copper trader, its confidence in the outlook for prices remains sky high, as demand strength continues and the world runs increasingly low on inventories. And while the risks that an energy crunch will hit manufacturers are growing, so far it’s seen a greater impact on the supply of copper as energy-intensive smelters have dialed back.

“Macro headwinds aside, if you look at the speed that stocks are drawing globally, it’s clear that the market is facing significant tightness,” Kostas Bintas, head of copper trading, said from Geneva. “It was the micro picture that made us right last time, and it’s the micro picture that gives us confidence now.”

David Lilley, who runs metals hedge fund Drakewood Capital Management Ltd., said tightness in the physical market could help push copper to another record, possibly by year’s end. While Lilley is best-known as a trader, his firm also runs a copper-tube business in the U.S., giving him added visibility over both supply constraints and the strength of end-use demand.

“Hidden in plain sight is the fact that the world’s running out of everything,” Lilley said in an interview. “Copper inventory is disappearing everywhere. There’s no sign of it going up.”

Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, hasn’t seen any sign yet that demand from manufacturers is suffering as a result of high energy prices, chairman Juan Benavides said in an interview. Even so, he warned that the market may not scale new highs in the short term due to uncertainty over the macroeconomic outlook.

Some traders stress that the short-term pain of the power crisis could prove to be a fillip in the future if it galvanizes politicians and businesses to invest in renewable-energy systems requiring huge amounts of copper. Most countries have released plans for reaching net-zero carbon emissions in the coming decades.

“The market is feeling more and more like we’re loading a spring,” Valent’s Tatum said. “The longer we load the spring, the more pronounced the reaction will be.”

(Updates price, adds additional market commentary starting in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South African metalworkers' strike hits output at BMW plant

    Output at luxury carmaker BMW's main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike in the engineering sector by the country's biggest metalworkers union, a company spokesperson said on Monday. "While our associates have been reporting for work, we have lost production since the strike commenced ... as a number of suppliers to the plant have been affected," Hailey Philander told Reuters. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) launched the strike last Tuesday after pay talks with employer bodies reached a deadlock, raising fears the action would spill over and block supplies of parts to make new cars.

  • Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

    World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fuelling inflation worries and weighing on most European stock markets.

  • Why are gas prices so high and what is happening to fuel bills?

    Businesses and householders face a rise in energy bills, with some energy suppliers going bust.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Bitcoin Miner Bitfury Plans to Go Public With Value in ‘Billions of Pounds:’ Report

    Bitcoin mining company Bitfury Group is reportedly preparing to go public in what would be Europe's biggest cryptocurrency valuation.

  • U.S. oil benchmark eyes first settlement above $80 a barrel in almost 7 years

    Oil futures begin the week with additional gains, with the U.S. benchmark on track to finish above $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven years.

  • Greenpeace puts up statue of Boris Johnson in central London to protest oil field project

    Environmental activists demonstrate outside Downing Street with an oil-splattered statue of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to protest against the Cambo oil field project in the Shetland islands.

  • China’s Little Red Book to Shift IPO to Hong Kong From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese startup Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering to raise at least $500 million, after putting its U.S. listing plans on hold, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turne

  • Elon Musk says Tesla's German Gigafactory should start producing electric cars by the end of the year - almost 6 months later than first planned

    Tesla's German Gigafactory was scheduled to open in July, but was delayed, partly due to environmental concerns. It hasn't yet been fully approved.

  • Learn why in-space propulsion systems are essential for a sustainable space economy at TC Sessions: Space 2021

    In-space propulsion systems are the backbone of space exploration, and they’re becoming even more important as companies and government agencies deploy ever-more low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. Improving a satellite’s thruster power and maneuverability can play a vital role in space sustainability. Developing and testing new technologies — like electronic propulsion systems (EPS) — can ultimately help better smallsats achieve their correct orbit, avoid collisions with space junk and then de-orbit safely when they become non-operational.

  • What You Need to Know About the “COVID Pill” That Merck May Soon Release

    Pfizer and Merck are working on developing a twice-daily COVID pill to treat Coronavirus. Doctors discuss everything you need to know about the pill.

  • Brazil's Embraer sells 100 aircraft to NetJets, shares rise

    Embraer has signed a deal valued at more than $1.2 billion to sell an additional 100 aircraft to NetJets, the Brazilian planemaker said on Monday, sending its shares higher. Embraer said it expects to deliver the Phenom 300E jets from the second quarter of 2023. NetJets is a U.S. company that offers shared ownership of private business jets.

  • Brent Oil Rises Toward $85 With Energy Crisis Boosting Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent crude approached $85 a barrel as a growing power crisis from Europe to Asia boosts demand for oil ahead of winter. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrumen

  • The Latest Slump in Car Sales Has Winners and Losers

    As the third-quarter results season approaches, BMW is weathering the microchip storm better than GM, and car dealers seem to be coping better than component suppliers.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • Yellen 'confident' Congress will pass global minimum tax rate

    Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair of Tax, discusses the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's breakthrough deal for a 15% global corporate tax rate.

  • Wall Street rises as Big Tech, financials gain

    U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as growth and financial stocks gained, shrugging off inflation worries in the run up to third-quarter earnings reports from later this week. Mega-caps Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp rose between 0.6% and 1%, with nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes trading higher. "Investors see the S&P 500 substantially off its all-time high and there's no headline to scare them away from buying, so they're buying like they usually do," said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.