Copper Sinks Below $9,000 as Metals Slide on Global Demand Fears

Zijia Song
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper plunged below $9,000 a ton for the first time since October and other metals slid on mounting worries about weak global demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Often seen as a barometer of the world economy, copper has slipped 15% from a record high set in March as investor focus shifts from concerns about tight supplies to weaker consumption. Fears are rising that US monetary tightening, shaky European economies and stringent Covid-19 measures in top user China will hurt metals demand.

The metal dropped as much as 4.3% to below $9,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange on Thursday before paring loss as sentiment soured across financial markets. Other metals also slid, with tin tumbling more than 10%, the most in two months.

“Commodities are now ‘catching up’ to Wednesday’s equity rout in Thursday’s session, with other variables helping the selling along as well,” said Ed Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. “Charts in all six metals look broken, with no semblance of an uptrend remaining in any of them.”

Elevated US inflation has bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to rein in price pressures, which is heightening concerns of a recession. Officials are striking an increasingly hawkish tone, which has rattled risk assets across markets.

In China, Premier Li Keqiang urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy, as the nation fights its worst Covid outbreak in more than two years and a debt crisis in its real estate sector. Meanwhile in Europe, concerns are growing about disruption to gas supplies from Russia, which could further hamper the continent’s industrial economies.

“So many bad things are stacking up,” said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum Capital. “China’s economy was struggling coming into this year and then they got hit by Covid.”

Slowing demand has also seen copper inventories recover from dangerously low levels reached in March. LME stockpiles rose to the highest since October on Thursday amid inflows into warehouses in Europe and Asia.

Copper was down 3% at $9,063 a ton by 3:30 p.m. on the LME. Other metals also traded lower, including tin, zinc and aluminum.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Metal Demand Seen Surging for Decades on Strength of Energy Transition, World Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for metals used in everything from wind-turbine blades to batteries will surge for decades to come, driven by efforts to decarbonize the global economy and shift away from fossil fuels, according to the World Bank.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a Da

  • Bank of Canada’s 1% Policy Rate ‘Too Stimulative,’ Gravelle Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said borrowing costs need to rise quickly to more normal levels to bring inflation back to target, and that the current policy interest rate of 1% is “too stimulative.”Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Ord

  • EU Must Speed Green Deal to Shut Out Russian Gas, CEOs Say

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100 companies from Microsoft Corp. to Unilever Plc want the European Union to intensify its focus on renewable energy as the bloc races to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineSt

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Pimco Sees €13.6 Billion Outflows Amid Bond Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. saw outside clients pull money for the first time since the onset of the pandemic as investors fled fixed-income securities amid rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orders Lockdown After North Kor

  • Havens Rally From Treasuries to Yen as Growth Risks Dominate

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh bout of risk aversion spreading through markets is rekindling investor appetite in what investors have long considered some of the world’s safest assets.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid C

  • Germany Can Endure Russia Gas Supply Halt, Habeck Tells Magazine

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany could weather a ban on Russian gas in the upcoming winter so long as it fills storages, progresses on LNG terminals and cuts consumption, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid Ca

  • Stock market 'carnage' will continue as the Fed hikes while China slows — and there's nowhere to hide, TS Lombard says

    The Fed's interest rate hikes and slowing global growth are acting as pincers that are squeezing stocks and bonds, economists at TS Lombard said.

  • Facebook faces lawsuit in Kenya over poor working conditions for moderators

    The lawsuit accuses Facebook's subcontractor of targeting people in Africa with misleading job ads.

  • Instacart Files Confidentially for an IPO That Could Happen This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc., the largest online grocery delivery platform in the US, said it confidentially filed documents for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesThe San Franci

  • Attacked with red paint and frozen bank accounts, Europeans are venting their frustrations about Russia on its diplomats

    Russian diplomats and embassies in Europe are targets of protest about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Rallies With Fuel Supply Shortage Headed Into Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses after an agency report highlighted the shortage in refined products while financial markets were pressured by stubbornly high US inflation.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports

  • Hearst CEO: Quality content has always been good business

    In the age of digital media and streaming, quality content will always be important, says Hearst CEO Steve Swartz.

  • Wall Street on Sale: Goldman Sachs Stock Now Just Above Book Value

    Firms like Goldman have remained highly profitable and have asset-light businesses like investment banking and asset management.

  • Stocks Resume Losses as Traders Seek Bond Shelter: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks pushed lower in another session of exhausting swings, while Treasuries climbed alongside the dollar as concern about the economic outlook boosted the allure of haven assets.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Re

  • Polish diplomat hears Russia's protest to Warsaw incident

    Poland's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, two days after Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine. Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski said Russian officials expressed words of protest about the incident on Monday at a cemetery in Warsaw.

  • Stock Market Falls As New Inflation Data Remains Heated; Nasdaq Set For A Bad Distinction

    The producer price index rose 0.5% in April from March and 11% from the year-ago figure. The inflation rate slowed from 1.6% and 11.5%, respectively, in the previous month.

  • 10 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best automotive stocks to invest in now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automotive industry which highlights current trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now. Even though the automobile sector suffered the adverse effects […]

  • The cost of corn and soy is skyrocketing: What it means for consumers

    The cost of vital crops such as soybeans and corn are rapidly on the rise, in part due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Here’s a look at what it means for consumers down the line.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.