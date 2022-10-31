Copper Extends Losses on Factory Slump in China, Dollar’s Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell after a slump in China’s economic activity added to signs of declining demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.

The data on Monday showed the country’s purchasing managers’ indexes for factories and services falling into contraction as Covid curbs and the crisis in the property market continue to pressure the world’s biggest metals-consuming country. It follows a drop for copper last week after President Xi Jinping packed his ruling group with loyalists at the end of the party congress in Beijing, suggesting the government isn’t prepared to change tack on its economic policies.

“Macro concerns are mounting,” said Ji Xianfei, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co. in Shanghai. Traders are also monitoring overseas inflows closely to see whether the market can absorb additional supply, he added.

More than half of the copper in warehouses on the London Metal Exchange -- much of it of Russian origin -- has been ordered out for delivery and is mostly heading to Chinese buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the copper concentrate market, the global surplus of the raw material is expected to lift annual processing fees to near their 2015 peak, according to researcher Mysteel.

Elsewhere, the dollar climbed as traders position for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve this week. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect central bank officials will raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023 and potentially leading to a US and global recession.

Copper fell 0.8% to $7,493 a ton on the LME as of 7:33 a.m. local time. Other base metals were mixed, with zinc down 3.2% while lead extended its surge on Friday after news of its addition to the Bloomberg Commodity Index spurred investor demand.

