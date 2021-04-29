Copper Extends Rally to Top $10,000 With All-Time High in Sight

1 / 2

Yvonne Yue Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper topped $10,000 a metric ton for the first time since 2011, nearing the all-time high set that year as rebounding economies stoke demand and mines struggle to keep up.

Prices rose as much as 1.3% to $10,008 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before slipping back to trade near unchanged. The metal hit a record $10,190 in February 2011.

Copper has been among the best performers in a month where metals ranging from aluminum to iron ore have surged to the highest in years. The rally is being fueled by stimulus measures, near-zero interest rates and signs that economies are recovering from the virus pandemic. A push toward cleaner energy sources is also seen boosting consumption of copper, used in everything from electric vehicles to solar power systems, further straining supplies.

“This is a remarkable run for copper in terms of magnitude and consistency,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “The all-time high at $10,190 is just around corner and now practically a foregone conclusion.”

Investors have piled into copper, with aggregate open interest in Shanghai Futures Exchange copper contracts at the highest in more than a year and hedge fund managers boosting bullish Comex copper bets in the week ended April 20.

With copper demand set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle a host of technical and regulatory pressures. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment.

Prices have doubled from lows in March, along with a surge across raw materials from oil to agriculture. That’s spurring debate about whether the current boom may herald a so-called commodities supercycle. It has also helped push mining shares to multiyear highs.

Copper pared earlier gains as the dollar gained, reducing the appeal of the metal for investors holding other currencies.

“The copper rally still has legs to go,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank. “The outlook for the U.S. economy keeps getting better. Economic reopening coupled with massive stimulus, faster-than-expected vaccine rollouts and supportive fundamentals all point to even higher prices.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise shares advanced after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new path to the resumption of voyages.According to the new guidance in a letter to companies on Wednesday, ships can return to U.S. waters with paying customers if 95% of guests and 98% of crew are vaccinated, bypassing a previous requirement for starting with trial voyages, according to a summary provided by a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private communications. The letter was previously reported by USA Today.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rose as much as 5.7% to $92.45 in New York trading. Carnival Corp., the industry market-share leader, rose as much as 4.8%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. advanced as much as 7.1%.On Thursday, Royal Caribbean alluded to the letter in its quarterly business update, saying the message had addressed some of the company’s “uncertainties and concerns.” Royal Caribbean said it now sees a pathway to sailing from the U.S. again during the Alaska cruise season, which runs from roughly May to September.The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. cruise industry has been essentially banned from operating via U.S. ports since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The companies have recently ramped up lobbying efforts to win approval for a return, arguing in part that the industry was unfairly singled out for the strictest treatment even as other tourism businesses have returned in some fashion.CDC ChecklistTechnically, the CDC lifted its hard ban on cruising in October, but it replaced it with a checklist for restarting cruises that no operator has yet managed to complete. The industry had previously criticized the conditional sailing order as overly burdensome and out of touch with the new reality since the arrival of Covid inoculations. Florida, where the major cruise companies are headquartered, even sued the federal government to hasten the return of the industry.But Royal Caribbean said the recent discussions with the CDC have turned more productive.“They have dealt with many of these items in a constructive manner that takes into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science,” Royal Caribbean said Thursday in its first-quarter business update.The company reported revenue totaling $42 million, which was slightly better than expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.It said it has started to spend slightly more cash to cover expenses related to restarting the fleet. Royal Caribbean also noted that cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2022 are “within historical ranges and at higher prices” to its 2019 pre-pandemic baseline.(Updates with details of letter in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected a revenue figure.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Although massive stimulus measures and pandemic-led uncertainties have boosted prices of gold, COVID-19 curbs and increased costs related to ramping up sites have affected Newmont's bottomline. Average realized price for gold jumped 10% to $1,751 per ounce in the quarter, as production fell 1.4% to 1.46 million ounces due to the sale of its Red Lake mine in Canada and virus-related disruptions at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina. The Cerro Negro site now continues to ramp up after being put on care and maintenance last year, Newmont said.

    A pick-up in economic activity after stimulus packages and the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines globally have sparked a recovery in demand for industrial metals like copper and other raw materials. Copper demand in China has been rising since the second quarter of 2020 and is now above pre-pandemic levels, the company said, adding that demand elsewhere had started to pick up towards the end of 2020. Miners will require higher prices to mobilize fresh supply, said Teck's Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay.

    (Bloomberg) -- When India launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive in mid-January, the chances of success looked high: It could produce more shots than any country in the world and had decades of experience inoculating pregnant women and babies in rural areas.“Our preparation has been such that vaccine is fast reaching every corner of the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Jan. 22. “On the world’s biggest need today, we are completely self-reliant. Not just that, India is also helping out many countries with vaccines.”Just over three months later, that initial promise has evaporated and the government’s plans are in disarray. India has fully vaccinated less than 2% of its 1.3 billion-strong population, inoculation centers across the country say they’re running short of doses and exports have all but stopped. Rather than building protection, the South Asian nation is setting daily records for new infections as a second wave overwhelms hospitals and crematoriums.Modi’s response has been to abruptly shift strategy on vaccines and supplies. Initially the federal government negotiated prices with manufacturers, distributed them to states and restricted them to priority groups like the elderly and healthcare workers. Starting May 1, everyone over 18 is eligible for a vaccine while state governments and private hospitals can purchase doses directly from manufacturers for people from 18 to 45 years -- triggering a desperate free-for-all rush to secure shots from an already strapped market.His government says the new rules make “pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines open and flexible.” Health experts and officials in opposition-controlled states say the plan passes the buck to regional governments rather than addressing the pandemic directly. Widening the rollout of shots is also questionable when India is running low on stocks, with developers like Serum Institute of India Ltd. saying the U.S. has been hoarding ingredients and new supplies could potentially be months away.‘No Discussion’“There was no discussion with state governments before asking states to procure vaccines on their own,” said T.S. Singh Deo, the health minister of Chhattisgarh state. “As a state we will have to buy vaccines from the open market, severely denting our finances.”The nation is now the global hotspot of the pandemic, despite being home to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.Given India’s growing strategic importance, its wave of infections risks not only the fledgling recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy, but attempts to tamp down Covid-19 and recuperate globally.“The vaccination program really should be a big focus,” said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. “Getting people vaccinated will also reduce the selective pressure for emergence of new strains.”While it’s easy to pinpoint now, the Modi government missed chances to concentrate on supporting vaccine production and scale up its decrepit health system. An over-reliance on an app-based technology made it hard for its poor and rural citizens to sign up, and Modi’s plan didn’t utilize India’s million-strong army of trained health workers -- the Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHAs -- to reach its vast rural hinterland, a strategy that made its polio vaccination such a success.Warning SignsInstead, government officials focused on making a show of India’s ability to help the world.On Jan. 28, when Modi told the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Summit that India would assist other countries with vaccines, the daily case tally was 18,885 that day -- compared to 379,257 on Thursday. By then, Serum and other vaccine developers were already warning about shortages and pointing the finger at the U.S. India slowed vaccine exports and expanded domestic inoculations to those 45 and over.While the immunization plans of countries around the world took a hit, life in India was going on pretty much as normal. Millions of pilgrims took a dip in the holy Ganges River in the Hindu religious festival Kumbh Mela, while political parties held mass rallies in five state elections.Less than six weeks later, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said “we are in the end game of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.” Even on March 30, when cases were again on the rise, Vardhan insisted “the situation is under control.”“There is no Covid in Assam,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, a member of Modi’s party who serves as the state’s health minister, said on April 3. “There is no need to wear a face mask now.”On April 16, shortages of doses had become so acute that Adar Poonawalla, Serum’s chief executive officer, tweeted directly at President Joe Biden to ask him to lift the U.S. embargo of raw material exports.State BurdenThree days later, Modi abandoned his vaccine strategy and threw the burden on the states -- many of which are frustrated. India also all but stopped shipping vaccines to elsewhere in the world, prompting its neighbors to seek help from China.The finance minister of India’s southern state of Kerala, Thomas Isaac, called Modi’s new vaccine plan a “clever political ploy” rather than a solution.“There has been no coordination or consultation on how the vaccination policy will work,” said Balbir Singh Sidhu, the health minister of opposition Congress-run northern Punjab state. “It’s all top-down.”A spokesperson from India’s Ministry of Health did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.A big question now is how India can ramp up supply to provide vaccines to another 600 million people. Shortages are already apparent in the current program of giving shots to those aged 45 and over, causing vaccination rates to steadily dip across the country even as more then 10 million registered for doses in when the drive opened on Wednesday.Officials from several states said India’s two vaccine suppliers -- the Serum Institute, which produces the AstraZeneca Plc shot; and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., making a domestically developed inoculation -- have told them they can expect supplies for provincial governments from mid-May, even although those eligible can register for the shots from April 28.‘Price Should Be Zero’Both Serum and Bharat Biotech have said they can only ramp up capacity by July, with existing stock split equally between the center and the states. New Delhi has cleared Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use and news reports say that some imports may come in by May, but there are no specifics on quantity. The U.S. promised to send materials for India to make vaccines and share its stockpile of Astra vaccines, but details are unclear. Then there’s the cost. State governments were told they would have to pay between $5 to $8 for the shots, as much as three times what the federal government pays.Following an outcry over the hikes, Bharat Biotech announced Thursday it would cut the amount it charges states to 400 rupees ($5.4) a dose from 600 rupees, a day after Serum’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said his company would reduce prices by 100 rupees.Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra -- home to the country’s financial capital Mumbai -- said the state will spend 65 billion rupees to inoculate its residents for free, but cannot expand the program to all adults for now because it doesn’t have sufficient doses.India was already one of few countries to allow private sales of Covid-19 shots, when it let private hospitals start inoculating at a fixed price of about $3 a dose. Now the cost has risen to between $8 to $16 a dose, meaning they administer them at even higher prices.“There should be one price for vaccine jabs all over India,” Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser to Modi’s administration, tweeted over the weekend. “That price should be zero.”(Updates with vaccine price cuts in 24th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nearly half of Goldman Sachs Group Inc shareholders voted in favor of examining how the bank uses mandatory arbitration in employee complaint cases, signaling that a growing number of investors are concerned about the policy. While it did not pass, roughly 49% of Goldman shares voted in support of a proposal submitted by the Nathan Cummings Foundation to require the bank to conduct a report on the issue, according to a preliminary tally of the votes at the bank's annual meeting on Thursday. The proposal would have examined how the bank's use of mandatory arbitration in employee complaint cases may "allow harassment and discrimination to go unseen," according to the foundation's statement.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities pared gains after climbing to record highs as investors assessed a batch of corporate earnings and economic data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department. The Nasdaq 100 snapped a two-day streak of losses, climbing more than 1% to a record before pulling back in late-morning trading. The S&P 500 hovered around its all-time high. Gains in Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. helped prop up both gauges after their earnings results beat Wall Street’s estimates.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying the central bank is prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.“The economic recovery is on firm footing,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As we move into the summer months as we more fully reopen, I think the economy is still spring-loaded into the second half.”With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.Facebook surged the most in five months after it posted sales that dwarfed estimates on the back of a 10% growth in active users. Apple rose for the first time in three days after its quarterly revenue crushed expectations on strong sales of the 5G iPhone 12 line, iPads and Macs. Merck & Co. dropped the most since June after posting earnings below expectations as a surge in Covid-19 deterred many patients from seeking routine care.Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:05 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2116The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3953The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.95 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.66%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $65 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,768 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Shares of eBay (EBAY) fell 5.4% in pre-market trading on Thursday as the online marketplace forecast earnings for 2Q that came in below analysts’ estimates. eBay expects earnings to land between $0.67 to $0.72 per share in 2Q while analysts had forecast $0.81 per share. The company posted a 42% year-on-year rise in revenues to $3 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.97 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.09 per share came in ahead of consensus estimates of $1.07 per share. eBay’s CEO, Jamie Iannone said, “We delivered another strong quarter for the company and an excellent start to the year for our buyers and sellers. We generated tremendous volume and earnings, with revenue growth the highest it has been since 2005. Last July, I laid out our vision for a Tech-led reimagination of eBay and our results prove this long-term strategy is working.” eBay scaled up its global management of payments during the quarter with managed payments processing over 52% of global on-platform volume. At the end of 1Q, over 4 million sellers globally had migrated to eBay’s managed payments services. eBay reported gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $27.5 billion in 1Q, up 29% year-on-year. For the second quarter, eBay expects revenues of between $2.98 billion and $3.03 billion. The company has also declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on June 18 to shareholders of record as of June 1. (See eBay stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the 1Q earnings, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the price target from $75 to $70 and reiterated a Buy on the stock. Drbul commented on the earnings, “While the company will be facing tougher comparisons in the quarters ahead (we modestly lower our 2021 Marketplace GMV and EPS estimates as such), we continue to believe EBAY shares offer an attractive risk/reward at today’s levels.” “In our view, we continue to be encouraged by increased interest and relevancy around the eBay platform (active buyers up +7% in 1Q), in part led by the continued significant growth in sneaker and trading card popularity, along with continued heavy investment in marketing and product development which should support sustained relevancy in coming periods,” Drbul added. Overall, consensus on the Street is that EBAY is a Moderate Buy based on 8 Buys and 13 Holds. The average analyst price target of $70.12 implies upside potential of about 12.5% from current levels. Related News: Amgen’s 1Q Results Disappoint; Shares Drop 8% Teladoc Health Reports Mixed Results In 1Q; Shares Drop 5.5% Alphabet Pops 4% After A Blowout Quarter, Google Cloud & Ad Revenues Outperform More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Facebook’s 1Q Results Outperform As Ad Revenue Jumps; Shares Pop 6% Google Battles £3B UK Class Action Lawsuit - Report Facebook And Gucci Sue International Counterfeiter Logitech Delivers Strong 4Q Performance, Expands Stock Buyback Program To $1B

