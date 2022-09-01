Copper Extends Worst Losing Streak Since 2008 on Growth Fears

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell further after capping its fifth consecutive monthly loss, the longest downward streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as global recession fears mounted.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The metal has retreated about a third from a record in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Anxiety remains high that Europe’s energy crisis, tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and China’s Covid Zero strategy will keep hitting demand.

A wave of risk aversion hit markets on Thursday, as the hawkish drumbeat from central banks spurred gains in the dollar. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reiterated the needs to raise the US benchmark rate above 4% by early next year and said she doesn’t anticipate cuts in 2023.

Concerns over demand are outweighing continued challenges on the supply side. Chile, which accounts for more than a quarter of the world’s mined copper, reported an 8.6% decline in production in July from a year earlier. In China, Shanghai’s two-month lockdown earlier this year is still rippling through the economy, with businesses struggling with a sluggish recovery and stalled demand.

The copper market is pricing in rising expectations of more rate hikes by the Fed, Everbright Futures Co. said in a note on Thursday. Covid flare-ups in China have damped market confidence, it said.

Copper fell 0.7% to $7,748 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 10:29 a.m. in Shanghai, following a 4.4% slide over the previous two trading sessions. Other base metals were mostly lower, with zinc down 1.1% to $3,420 a ton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks

  • OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth

    The oil market will have a small surplus of just 0.4 million bpd in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+, due to underproduction of its members, OPEC+ sources said. The report comes days ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting on Sept. 5 and over a week after OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said the group may cut oil output. The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which met on Wednesday, advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations, on market fundamentals.

  • World Bank President: 'Burden' of global inequality falls on advanced nations

    World Bank Group President David Malpass said widening inequality is his biggest concern about the global economy, calling on advanced nations to do what they can to assist the poorest countries as they grapple with high inflation.

  • Goldman, BofA Now Predict 75 Basis-Point ECB Hike Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks boosted their forecasts for European Central Bank interest rates, saying faster-than-expected inflation will convince officials to react with even more aggression. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been

  • Japan to Step in to Buy Gas to Avoid Crunch If Prices Surge More

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will step in to buy liquefied natural gas if companies can no longer afford to do so -- an unprecedented step by the nation to avoid a winter supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe,

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market will. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Analysis-U.S. Treasury traders switch strategies as liquidity problems worsen

    Investors in the $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market are slicing up orders and switching to more easily traded issues, adapting to navigate periodic illiquidity that looks to get worse as the U.S. Federal Reserve reduces the size of its bond portfolio. The exit of the Treasury market's largest buyer and uncertainty over future rate hikes to fight soaring inflation have led to wild price swings. Many investors have changed trading patterns, while others stay on the sidelines, according to more than half a dozen traders and investors interviewed by Reuters.

  • Amazon introduces seller storage service to tackle supply chain woes

    In 2023, sellers will be able to use the new service called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) to send their inventory to any location, including to wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores, the online retailer said. "Amazon Warehousing & Distribution addresses critical supply chain challenges and helps sellers grow and manage their business while significantly cutting costs," Gopal Pillai, vice president of Amazon Distribution and Fulfillment Solutions, said in the blog post.

  • Stock Indexes Face Fresh Low This Year, Morgan Stanley's Wilson Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should brace for more pain as US stock indexes haven’t yet hit bottom for the year, according to Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Says“

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says

    The market will reach a new bottom before the end of the year, Mike Wilson said, seeing a drop as steep as 25% if the US spirals into a recession.

  • Don’t forget that the big money in stocks is usually made during down markets

    The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 19%. The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is down 9%, and the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) are down about 5% each. A 20% drop from top to bottom is considered a bear market by most definitions.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • The odds of the Fed cutting rates in the first half of 2023 are next to none - but there's one 'bright spot' in the market that's supporting stock prices

    Markets have gained some confidence the Fed will bring down inflation in the long run, according to DataTrek.