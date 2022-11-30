Copper Heads for Best Month Since April 2021 on China Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- Copper is poised for its biggest monthly advance since April 2021, as investors bet China may shift from Covid-Zero policies and boost demand in the top metal-consuming economy.

Prices have increased about 10% on the London Metal Exchange in November, snapping seven months of losses. China is pushing for greater vaccination of the elderly, driving speculation about a further easing of Covid-Zero rules that have taken a heavy toll on the economy.

The measures have undercut metals demand throughout the year, adding to headwinds caused by Europe’s energy crisis and the Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy. Both those have also shown signs of easing this month, brightening the outlook for copper.

Further aiding bullish sentiment, the country on Friday announced a plan to reduce reserve requirements at banks to boost money supply. This week, authorities relaxed rules on developers selling shares, adding to measures aimed at ramping up liquidity in the real-estate sector.

Still, China’s Covid situation, coupled with the domestic stimulus and tight physical supplies, will increase volatility in copper prices, Chaos Ternary Research Institute said in a note on Wednesday.

Copper rose 1.8% at $8,180.50 a ton on the LME as of 11:16 a.m. local time. Aluminum, zinc and lead all rose, and are set for monthly gains.

--With assistance from Martin Ritchie.

