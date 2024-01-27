From copper key tags to high-tech digital cards how Arizona driver's licenses have evolved

Arizona licenses got a facelift in 2023. There have been many overhauls of driver's license styles over the years, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation blog.

Since the first license was issued in the early 1920s, Arizona's iconic scenery has been combined with high-tech security measures to ensure fraudsters can't easily make counterfeits.

Here's a look at how Arizona motorists have seen their IDs change over the years.

Humble origins, lost history and copper key tags

Arizona's original driver licenses would probably not catch the eye of someone in the 21st century.

In the 1920s, a small oval shaped copper key tagged etched with “Operator’s License” and “State of Arizona” acted as motorists license.

An original copper key tag issued by the Arizona Secretary of State acted as a driver license. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The opposite side only read: “If found return to Secretary of State James H. Kerby," as shown in an ADOT archival image.

This was "because most services that are now handled by the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division fell under the Arizona Secretary of State before the State Highway Department was established in 1927," ADOT spokesperson Alexis Potter wrote in the blog.

It wasn't until 1927 that Arizona required drivers to carry a license, ADOT said.

ADOT relied less on the honor system as the years went on, revamping safety by 1951 when a driver license test became mandated in Arizona.

ADOT's archives lack record and pictures from this era, with one exception. Believed to have been taken in 1970, the black and white image showed an unknown ADOT staff processing the new driver licenses and ID cards, the image graffitied with a "25" over the body of the employee.

Potter said that the MVD introduced a new driver license the same year that at the time was touted as indestructible, even though the licenses were still handwritten by ADOT employees.

A 2001 Arizona drivers license that features a background of the Grand Canyon. Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Transportation.

From paper to plastic: New IDs bring new safety measures

Arizona first started issuing computer printer licenses in 1988, which incorporated for the first time a banner that read "Arizona" at the top of the card with a cactus instead of the "I," according to ADOT.

Along with issuing the IDs from a central location, new technology that emerged in the 1990s allowed ADOT to add holographic film overlay as a new anti-fraud measure.

IDs for the first time in the 1990s became available over the counter thanks to advancements in digital photography, according to Potter.

A 2014 Arizona drivers license which included an intricate background design. Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Transportation.

Those who wanted to be an organ donor could at the time identify themselves with a green sticker they could apply to the ID.

A promotion for the new over the counter licenses featured a template with none other than the Phoenix Sun's own Gorilla mascot, who posed for regular driver licenses and an under 21 variations for minors.

The design of the IDs changed in 2003 to feature a background image of the Grand Canyon, with the design remaining the same until a much larger overhaul in 2014.

The new decade brought a background design featuring Rocky the Ring tail, a tactile date of birth, a secondary ghost portrait and an iridescent overlay all acting as anti-fraud measures, according to Potter.

ADOT also returned to a model where all IDs are made at the same location as a means to reduce fraud.

Potter explained that the newest edition of Arizona IDs released in 2023, "include a solid structure made of 100% polycarbonate material fused together and black-and-white driver photos that are laser engraved, both of which are extremely difficult to alter."

Arizona was first in US to add digital wallet IDs

In 2022, Arizona became the first state in the nation to add digital licenses as an option for digital wallet platform, Apple Wallets, followed by Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet in 2023.

"With the advancement of technology comes additional security options such as the new digital wallets that allow you to hold a digital version of the driver license or ID card in your smartphone, providing even more security and control for the personal information associated with those cards," said Bill Lamoreaux of ADOT communications.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Arizona driver's licenses have evolved over the years