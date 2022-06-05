Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Copper Mountain Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CA$212m ÷ (CA$1.0b - CA$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Copper Mountain Mining has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 2.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Copper Mountain Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Copper Mountain Mining are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 76% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Copper Mountain Mining is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Copper Mountain Mining does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Copper Mountain Mining that you might be interested in.

