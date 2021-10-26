Copper pipe, equipment stolen from restaurant renovation site

Oct. 25—Rochester police responded to a burglary call at 9:12 a.m. Friday at the old Baker's Square North building.

The building is being renovated into a north location for Los Arcos Kitchen and Cantina.

The crime occurred between 10:15 p.m. Thursday when crews left for the night and when crews returned Friday morning, said police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Workers discovered the copper pipes in the building had been removed and construction equipment, including a generator and paint sprayer, were taken as well.

When the thieves took the copper pipes, they did not turn off the water to the building, leaving the water running during the night, which cased more damage to the building, Moilanen said. No estimate of the damage was available.

Police are investigating.