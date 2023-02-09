Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly Reporting Package for January 2023

·3 min read

Jersey City, NJ --News Direct-- Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (“the Trust”), has filed a Form 8-K containing its monthly report for the period ended January 31, 2023. An aggregate total distribution of $6.3 million or $0.084330 per trust certificate will be paid on February 10, 2023, to certificateholders of record as of February 9, 2023.

Additional information, including the Trust’s Monthly Report and Quarterly Report, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) can be accessed via the Trust’s website at www.ctltrust.net.

About Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse distribution centers (the “Properties”) from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Trust’s operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust’s objective is to sell the Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable. The Trustee of the trust is GLAS Trust Company LLC. The Trust is externally managed by an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate LLC. The Trust is intended to be treated, for tax purposes, as a liquidating trust within the meaning of United States Treasury Regulation Section 301.7701-4(d). For more information, please visit https://www.ctltrust.net/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the Trust’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events and stock price performance. The Trust has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Trust believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. These factors, including those discussed in the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Trust’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Trust cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Trust’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may not in fact occur. The Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact Details

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Larry Finger | Principal Financial Officer

+1 310-526-1707

lfinger@ctltrust.net

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Mary Jensen | Investor Relations

+1 310-526-1707

mjensen@ctltrust.net

Company Website

https://ctltrust.net/about/default.aspx

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/copper-property-ctl-pass-through-trust-issues-monthly-reporting-package-for-january-2023-838389689

