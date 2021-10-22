Copper Rebounds as Global Energy Crisis Keeps Roiling the Market

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Base metals were mixed, with copper paring a weekly slump, as the global energy crisis kept roiling the energy-intensive sector. Aluminum fell by the daily limit in Shanghai as coal futures extended a retreat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The global energy shortage, fueled by record coal and gas costs, has forced metal output cuts from China to Europe, depleting inventories. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the world’s largest publicly traded copper miner, reported less than expected third-quarter production from its mines in the Americas, adding to concerns over a drum-tight market that’s fueled a historic squeeze and seen prices surge back toward record levels.

China’s Jiangxi province has started power rationing to industrial sectors including steel, aluminum and copper, according to researcher Mysteel. The southern province, a major producer of refined copper and copper products, is the latest to battle a power shortage that could worsen in winter heating season.

Chinese provinces have been rushing to meet annual energy intensity reduction goals by shutting down industrial plants. More than 30% of capacity in the steel, aluminum and cement industry must meet the government’s most stringent standards for emissions and energy efficiency by 2025, according to longer-term guidelines released on Thursday night.

After hitting a record high last week, the LMEX Metals Index -- which tracks six metals -- retreated this week, driven by rising concerns around China Evergrande Group. While the indebted real-estate developer’s cash crisis has created a threat to the Chinese economy, risk-exposed assets received some relief on Friday on reports that Evergrande may meet a key payment deadline.

Copper rose 0.9% to $9,920.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 6:50 a.m. local time, following a 3.5% slump the prior day; it’s down about 3.7% this week. Aluminum fell with contracts slumping as much as 6.6% to a daily down limit of 21,405 yuan on the Shanghai Futures Exchange before trading at 21,660 yuan. Aluminum fell along with coal futures after Chinese authorities continued to take action to tackle the nation’s energy crisis.

In the ferrous market, iron ore gained 1.3% to $117.95 a ton in Singapore, after falling 4.1% on Thursday. The material surged 6% in Dalian, recouping most of Thursday’s losses, while rebar futures slipped further in Shanghai.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • Fastest-Growing IPOs: Upstart, Crypto Stocks Expect Over 100% Growth In 2021

    Led by founders from Google, Upstart joins crypto play Coinbase among 13 IPOs looking for at least 100% growth this year.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Beat; FCX Stock Slips But Is Near New Buy Point

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings topped estimates, even though revenue fell a bit short. FCX slipped as copper prices fell, but a new buy point is near.

  • Hong Kong Tech Shares Are Beating China Peers by Most Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-listed technology stocks are on track to outperform their mainland China counterparts by the most in almost three years, with cheaper valuations and easing regulatory concerns drawing investors. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon Valley

  • A Cold War with China? Nah

    Tensions with China are high, but investors at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference sill see it as a top target for smart money.

  • Oil Declines by Most in Two Weeks Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFutures in New York fell

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back from record levels

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening as investors took in another batch of earnings results and more data on the pace of the economy recovery.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Roaring Wells Fargo Stock Leaves CEO Up, Barely, After Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As Charlie Scharf marks his second anniversary atop Wells Fargo & Co. this week, he has a stock gain to tout -- just barely.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe lender, beset with scan

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • First Bitcoin ETF Is Already in Danger of Breaching a Limit on Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days after launch, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund risks becoming too popular for its own good. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathThe Proshares Bitc

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.