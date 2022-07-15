Copper Drops Below $7,000 as Rout Deepens on Recession Fears

Joe Deaux and Archie Hunter
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper tumbled to a 20-month low as fears of a global recession hurt the demand outlook for the metal seen as an economic bellwether due to its wide range of uses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The commodity, used in used in everything from power cables to electric motors, dropped as much as 3% to sink below $7,000 a ton. Prices are down 35% from a record high set just four months ago when investors worried that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could disrupt supplies in an already tight market.

Now the focus has switched to demand concerns and the threats are stacking up. China -- which accounts for half of all copper consumption -- is struggling with the effects of Covid lockdowns, while Europe is battling an energy crisis. That’s happening as central banks around the world raise interest rates to fight soaring inflation.

“Unfortunately, right now trying to locate a hard bottom in copper is proving to be a difficult task,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue Line Futures LLC, said by phone. “China, rates, recession fears and supply chain issues are still there. The dominoes are falling.”

Copper was down 2.7% at $6,980 a ton by 9:43 a.m. on the London Metal Exchange. It has fallen 28% this year, heading for the biggest annual drop since 2008, the height of the financial crisis. The decline is part of a broader selloff in industrial metals, most of which also retreated on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week forecast copper to trade at $6,700 in the next three months, a 22% downgrade from its previous outlook. The bank said a surging dollar will remain a headwind to until macroeconomic risks subside.

Rio Tinto Group, a major copper supplier and the world’s second-biggest miner, added to warnings on the global economy. It said headwinds in China were “considerable” and that pressure on global supply chains needs to ease significantly before inflationary pressures soften.

China’s economy grew last quarter at the slowest pace since the country was first hit by the pandemic two years ago, underlining the impact of a Covid-Zero approach and a prolonged real-estate squeeze. Friday’s data showed no sign of improvement in the slump in China’s property investment that’s sapping confidence in a sector key for metals demand.

Sinking metals prices are also putting mining companies under pressure. Shares of copper producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc. have slid 40% this year, while Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore have dropped in recent weeks.

Goldman Sachs warned that rising costs are making about 300,000 tons of global copper-mine capacity unprofitable. Capacity that was profitable at $6,270 a ton a year ago now won’t make money at $7,500.

In other base metals, nickel and zinc dropped at least 1.5% on Friday. An index of the six main LME metals was down 23% this year through Thursday. Benchmark steel prices in the US have slipped 37%, while iron ore has declined 20% in Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fresh Scrutiny of Alibaba Sends China Tech Stocks Into Tailspin

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China’s tech shares just got another reminder that regulatory scrutiny into the sector is unlikely to go away anytime soon despite a concerted effort by authorities to shore up a flagging economy.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street

  • Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

    JERUSALEM/JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation in Saudi Arabia on Friday on a trip designed to reset the U.S. relationship with a country he once pledged to make a "pariah" on the world stage. Biden will hold meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, along with other government officials, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

  • Licking County Restaurant Week returns for third year

    Local restaurants will be offering specials from Friday, July 15-Friday July 22.

  • G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -G20 finance leaders meeting in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine or the humanitarian consequences would be catastrophic, host Indonesia said on Friday. Some Western ministers blasted Russian officials attending the talks, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Russia's "brutal and unjust war" was solely responsible for the economic crisis the world now faced. Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting on the resort island, as host Indonesia tries to find common ground in a group frayed by the Ukraine war and rising economic pressures from soaring inflation.

  • NASA Scientist: Images From Webb Telescope Are The Deepest View of the Universe, Ever

    Photos Are A Window Back In Time

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Sees Booming Profit Amid Buffett Rumors

    BYD rebounded on bullish preliminary earnings after diving on rumors that Warren Buffett is selling shares. Tesla is below key levels.

  • This vintage car sale could set new world record

    STORY: A rare vintage car sale could set a new world recordwhen it hits the auction block at RM Sotheby’s in California[Michael Caimano, Car specialist / RM Sotheby’s New York]“So the auction as a whole has the ability to, to set a new world record. We have the, you know, the cars, the possibility to crack $200 million in revenue. These five cars alone will have a value, somewhere close to $50 million. So significant, significant in value in these really special cars.”The collection belonged to the late industrialist Oscar DavisRM Sotheby’s says it’s one of the most valuable single-owner car collections ever“There's a, there's a number of reasons that that make them such cool vehicles. I mean, each one kind of represents the pinnacle of that make and that model of that time period. So these are, for instance, the Maserati is the fastest, most powerful evolution of the Maserati race car. The Talbot, for example, is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful designs of any car ever built. You know, there's only 11 of those, 10 of the Maserati. So super rare, super exclusive. And these are the best of them that are still around.”

  • Student loan borrowers want to meet with Biden face-to-face as he nears a decision on broad debt forgiveness: 'Forty-five million Americans deserve a seat at the table'

    Over 55,000 people signed a Student Debt Crisis Center petition urging Biden to speak directly with the borrowers struggling with debt.

  • Xi Jinping’s economy slumps as zero-Covid strategy slows down growth

    Xi Jinping’s key economic target is in tatters after the Chinese premier’s zero-Covid strategy sparked a severe growth slowdown. China‘s economy grew just 0.4pc in the second quarter, the weakest performance since the onset of the pandemic and Wuhan lockdown two years earlier, and the second-weakest in three decades. The weak expansion means China is likely to fall short of its goal of 5.5pc GDP growth, a blow to Mr Xi as he prepares to secure a third term in power. Its National Bureau of Statis

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Surges as Fed Governor Talks Down 100 Basis Point Rate Hike

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he supports hiking interest rates by 75 basis points in July, alleviating some fears of a 100 basis-point raise.

  • A $1.9 Trillion Options Expiration Is Crucial Moment for Stock Hedgers

    (Bloomberg) -- As if another inflation shock and earnings drama at big banks weren’t enough for stock investors, Friday brings a critical moment where many option traders must decide their next move on hedging. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic

  • Europe Becomes Top Market for US Crude as War Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has surpassed Asia to become the top consumer of American oil for the first time in six years. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillFrom January to May this year, Europe took an average o

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • TSMC’s great quarter is bad news for semiconductor supply chains

    The chip manufacturer's record profits, booming sales, and high margins are the latest sign the chip shortage and its inflationary impact will drag on for at least several more months.

  • This Utility Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    This natural gas utility has one of the longest streaks of hiking its dividend of any stock on the market.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 9.1%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • My Top 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend stocks are an attractive option in any economic cycle, and at times like these, with inflation here and recession looming, stocks in sectors that traditionally provide a particularly good defense against downturns might be doubly so. Agree Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and owner of more than 1,500 retail properties across the country with a long history of rich shareholder return.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock will undergo a 20-for-1 stock split on July 18. Here's how to trade the stock into the event.