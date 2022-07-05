Copper Spirals Down to 19-Month Low as Recession Fears Dominate

Andrea Bossi and Mark Burton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper fell to its lowest price in 19 months, with metals extending losses as global recession fears continue to damp the demand outlook for commodities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sentiment remains sour for industrial materials used in everything from construction to new energy vehicles. Copper, widely considered an economic bellwether, is trading solidly below $8,000 a ton, after metals posted their worst quarterly slump since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Sentiment in US industry is becoming more gloomy, in other words; we interpret this as a sign that the US economy is losing momentum,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a report. “Concerns about a global recession continue to predominate on the metals markets.”

The chances of a US recession are now 38%, according to the latest forecasts from Bloomberg Economics.

Metal prices will likely drop in the medium to longer term, though a technical correction higher is possible in the near term, Citic Futures Co. said in a note.

For zinc, which is used to galvanize steel, prices also risk a further pullback, with China, the top producer, set to ship its domestic surplus to western countries to fill the shortfall that’s emerged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Deteriorating demand and China’s shift to becoming a net exporter is expected to alleviate tightness in the metal, according to UBS AG.

Copper fell as much as 4.7% to $7,627 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, its lowest since early December 2020, as of 4:04 p.m. local time. Other metals followed suit, with aluminum down 3% and tin falling 5.3%.

Precious metals continued the trend in the red, with gold down 2.3% in the face of a stronger dollar. Silver sank 4.2% while platinum dropped 2.6%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Drops to Six-Month Low as Dollar Surges on Recession Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slumped to the lowest in more than six months as the dollar rallied amid growing recession fears that caused losses across risk assets.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fig

  • Stocks, Commodities Drop on Recession Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tumbled as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing the optimism over US-China talks aimed at tariff reductions. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationThe

  • Ukraine War: What’s Next as Russia Controls Key Region

    Russia’s takeover of the key region of Luhansk, which has been highly publicized by state media, marks a new stage in the country’s war in Ukraine. WSJ’s Brett Forrest explains how tactics on both sides have evolved and what might be next. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

  • Oil Plummets to Near $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped alongside broader markets as investors grew more anxious about signs of a rapidly deteriorating US economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflatio

  • Gold Drops on Treasury Yields Rise, Potential US Tariff to Ease Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower as the dollar strengthened on bets the deteriorating growth outlook for the euro area will lead to slower monetary tightening there than in the US.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback o

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the Ne

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold W

  • Meta's data center push could be good for Nvidia, but strong dollar isn't

    A series of reports over Fourth of July weekend offered glimmers of hope amid continued concern about the direction of the Santa Clara semiconductor giant.

  • Italy Declares State of Emergency on Impact From Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy declared a state of emergency in five northern and central regions devastated by a recent drought, as a severe heat wave takes its toll on agriculture and threatens power supplies.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBid

  • Dow Drops as Recession Fears Return — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Slowdown fears loom large as central banks fight high inflation by raising interest rates and risk spurring a recession by denting economic demand.

  • Tech billionaires and media moguls will descend upon Sun Valley, Idaho this week

    The biggest story in tech right now is the Sun Valley conference, an annual elbow-rubbing event for tech billionaires, which kicks off today.

  • Americans Tap Pandemic Savings to Cope With Inflation

    With wage gains lagging behind soaring inflation, U.S. households are starting to dip into the huge pile of savings they accumulated over the first two years of the pandemic.

  • Biden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden may announce as soon as this week a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods -- as well as a new probe into industrial subsidies that could lead to more duties in strategic areas like technology.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Nothing on Horizon to Rival Dollar’s Status, Fed Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s prime international status remains unchallenged, according a study by Federal Reserve Bank of New York staff, despite challenges from sources including geopolitics and technologies like digital currencies.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driv

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • How high-net-worth individuals are riding out the bear market, according to their financial planners

    The economy is rocky, but high-net-worth individuals aren't worried.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called out the Fed for not shrinking its balance sheet enough in June — and compared its love of stimulus to a drug addiction

    Burry noted the Fed got rid of a fraction of the Treasuries it had planned, and actually added mortgage-backed securities to its holdings.