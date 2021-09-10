Copper Supply Risks Ease With Codelco Wage Deal, New BHP Offer

James Attwood
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Plant workers at a Codelco mine in Chile agreed to end a strike while union members at a BHP Group mine will vote a new wage proposal in the latest signs of easing labor tensions in the top copper-producing nation.

Codelco reached a deal to end a more than three-week-long stoppage by members of the Suplant union at its Andina mine, the state-owned company said Friday.

At BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine, workers will vote on the new offer Saturday after the two negotiating teams hammered out terms in mediated talks this week, the union said in a text message. Voting is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m. Santiago time.

The breakthroughs follow strike-ending agreements earlier this month with the two main unions at Andina and at a mine owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals. Chile is coming toward the end of an intense period of contract renewals, with the industry so far managing to avoid stoppages at top-tier mines such as Escondida and El Teniente.

To be sure, there is still a possibility of a stoppage at Codelco’s smallest mine, Salvador. Workers used high copper prices and profits as leverage in the talks while companies looked to contain labor costs in a cyclical industry that has seen input prices start to rise.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

