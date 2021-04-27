Copper Surges Toward $10,000 as Bulls Bet on Global Rebound

1 / 2

Copper Surges Toward $10,000 as Bulls Bet on Global Rebound

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Copper’s stunning rally toward all-time highs above $10,000 is accelerating, with bulls swarming in to profit as stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and climate pledges fuel a global recovery from the pandemic.

Copper on Tuesday extended gains to the highest in a decade as global growth underpinned a rally in metals markets ranging from aluminum to iron ore. Palladium climbed toward $3,000 an ounce. Commodities are advancing toward the highs of the last supercycle, when prices spiked in the early 2000s with a jump in Chinese orders.

With copper demand set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle a host of technical and regulatory pressures. In top producer Chile, a group of port workers this week began protests against the government’s pandemic relief policies, threatening near-term supplies. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment and make the country less competitive.

“While demand may have done as much as it can for the shorter-term cycle, supply bottlenecks both in raw materials and in freight continue to support,” BMO Capital Markets analysts including Colin Hamilton said in an emailed note. “Meanwhile, positive medium-term global growth dynamics continue to boost financial market interest in commodities as a whole.”

Metals led by copper, a barometer of the global economy, are benefiting as the world’s largest economies announce stimulus programs and climate pledges as they rebuild from the coronavirus shock. Investor appetite is increasing, with aggregate open interest in SHFE copper at the highest in more than a year.

“Marcoeconomic data continues to point to strong demand conditions for copper,” Vivek Dhar, an analyst with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note, citing industrial output and manufacturing indexes across the globe.

Copper rose as much as 2.2% to $9,965 a ton on London Metal Exchange, the highest level since March 2011, before trading at $9,907 as of 10:27 a.m. in London. Prices hit an all-time high of $10,190 in February 2011. Other metals were broadly higher, with aluminum in London at a three-year high.

Fed Focus

Despite all the bullishness, near-term copper demand from China may weaken. The top user may ship more of the metal overseas amid weaker-than-expected domestic demand, with the so-called arbitrage window for exports opening up for traders for the first time since September, according to Shanghai Metals Market.

In other markets, gold was little changed ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting. The central bank has primed investors for no major changes in the bank’s language on inflation and rate expectations.U.S. gross domestic product data released Thursday will show how the economic recovery fared in the first quarter, potentially impacting investor demand for havens. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict an annualized 6.8% expansion, after a moderate 4.3% rate in the first quarter.Gold declined 0.1% to $1779.66 an ounce, after gaining 0.2% on Monday. It advanced the two previous weeks. Silver was little changed, while platinum declined.

Palladium Surge

Palladium continued to rise after surpassing its record last week amid bets on surging demand from automakers and supply issues at top miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC. HSBC Holdings Plc said the metal could rise past $3,100 an ounce due to a widening deficit, before dropping to $2,740 by the end of the year.“High prices will likely encourage the mobilization of largely unquantifiable above ground stocks,” analyst James Steel wrote in a note, while substitution of cheaper platinum in autocatalysts should start to clip demand.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Property boom and sunny UK outlook help HSBC profits jump 79%

    The bank's quarterly profit was almost double what analysts had been expecting, thanks to lower than forecast credit loss provisions.

  • Mixed open for European markets as BP and HSBC results beat expectations

    Major FTSE 100 drivers HSBC and BP beat profit forecasts on Tuesday morning, lifting the index as a whole.

  • What India's COVID disaster means for the world economy

    India's abject failure to cope with surging COVID cases has global implications, from vaccine supply to threat of 'double mutant' spreading across the world.

  • BP to hand shareholders $500m through buyback, predicts recovery in oil demand

    BP will hand shareholders $500m through buyback and predicted a recovery in oil demand in 2021 as economies reopen as it swung to a profit. Shares in the company were up 3% on Tuesday morning.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • Europe’s decision to allow vaccinated US tourists will ‘lead to a flurry of new bookings,’ expert says

    The European Union is reversing its yearlong stance on American tourists and this summer will welcome vaccinated U.S. passport holders.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos fallout: UBS loses $774m as Nomura crashes to worst loss in decade

    'We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously,' UBS chief executive Ralph Hamers said.

  • There’s Often a Bubble Somewhere. Right Now, It’s in These Stocks.

    Whether or not the broader stock market is in a bubble, ultra-growth stocks seem to be, according to an analyst at JPMorgan.

  • Shell (RDS.A) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Shell (RDS.A) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Slides Despite Earnings Beat

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Texas Gains House Seats, N.Y. Loses as Census Hands Edge to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives under new Census numbers released Monday, while states in the Northeast and Midwest will lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms.The Census numbers showed the U.S. population grew much more slowly than expected, with fewer people migrating to the South and West than earlier projections.The result was an extraordinarily close battle for the last congressional seat, with New York losing one of its 27 House members by just 89 people, Census officials said.The bureau’s release of its decennial count of state populations begins the process of reshuffling the 435 House seats among the 50 states to account for population changes over the last decade.Those changes alone could be enough to decide the balance of power: Democrats hold a narrow advantage in the House now, with a margin of fewer than half a dozen seats.The states gaining seats are largely ones that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, while states President Joe Biden won -- including the so-called “Blue Wall” states of the industrial North -- are losers.Texas will gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also each gain one seat each.Because the size of the House has been capped since 1911, those new seats must come at the expense of seven states: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.And because the Electoral College factors in House representation, those states will lose influence in the 2024 presidential vote as well.At just 7.4%, the 2010s saw the second-slowest growth rate in the nation’s history, just ahead of the 7.3% growth of the 1930s, during the Great Depression. The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281.And state-to-state migration is also slower than at any time since World War II. That means fewer congressional seats will be redistributed than at any time since Congress refused to allow reapportionment following the 1920 census.Texas had been expected to gain three seats and Florida two, and Arizona was also expected to gain a seat based on the Census Bureau’s own annual estimates. Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin attributed that difference to slower-than-expected growth, but officials said the discrepancy was within 1%.Alabama, Minnesota and Rhode Island were projected to lose seats but were spared a cut in the final numbers. Minnesota gained the seat New York lost.The average House seat will now represent 761,169 people, up from 710,767 from 2010.The Census Bureau sent questionnaires out in March 2020, just as the national lockdowns began, asking people to say where they lived by April 1. New York bore the brunt of coronavirus deaths early in the pandemic.California, while still the most populous state, will lose a congressional seat for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Montana will have two representatives for the first time since the 1980s.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City did its part and blamed the state government.Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Group, expressed relief that New York hadn’t lost two seats as it has for the last eight Census counts.Some states, like New York, or interest groups might seek to challenge the count, given that it was conducted during a devastating public health crisis and amid Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count and add a citizenship question.But a challenge to the numbers used would be “extremely uphill and difficult,” said Jeffrey Wice, an expert on redistricting, voting rights and census law. States, cities and civil rights groups have filed court challenges to reapportionment in the past, but the U.S. Supreme Court has uniformly rejected them, he said.“It’s very hard to challenge the Census Bureau over congressional reapportionment,” Wice added.A group of Democrats who focus on election issues, Democracy Docket, said Monday night that it had sued three states to force them to abandon their old congressional maps and enact ones they consider “fairly and constitutionally distributed.” The suits were filed in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana.There is one bright spot for Democrats, as demographic changes also mean that Republican bastions such as Texas are becoming more competitive, putting the party closer to its long-term goal of someday moving the Lone Star state back into the Democratic column.By September, the Census Bureau will release data that shows the shifting populations within states, helping them in redrawing their congressional district maps. That promises to set off contentious debates in states where partisan legislators draw the district lines.The release of the top-level apportionment data Monday was four months behind schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic hit just when the Census Bureau was beginning the constitutionally required national head count.The delayed start could create added chaos at the filing deadlines for next year’s congressional elections, as incumbents and their challengers won’t know which districts they’re running for until their campaigns have already started.It could also help force some House members to retire or run for higher office. On Monday, Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate after conceding that the new maps will make it harder for his Youngstown-area House district to stay in his party’s hands.(Updates with lawsuits filed, in 22nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is ANGLO AMER ADR (NGLOY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.

  • OPEC+ Sees Strong Oil Recovery Clouded by India Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies projected a strong recovery in global oil demand this year, but the outlook was clouded by a raging virus outbreak in India just days before the group’s next meeting.A committee of technical experts from the group forecast that world oil consumption will rebound by 6 million barrels a day this year, according to delegates who attended the panel on Monday. Most of the fuel inventory glut accumulated during the pandemic will have dissipated by the end of this quarter, they estimated.Still, the Joint Technical Committee’s report cautioned that resurgent coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan “may adversely impact global economic growth,” the delegates said, asking not to be named because the meeting was private. The worsening situation in these countries could “derail the oil demand recovery.”OPEC+ moved the meeting of its main monitoring committee to Tuesday, one day earlier than planned, according to a delegate.The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will hold a teleconference -- rather than the usual video conference -- at 2 p.m. Vienna time, a delegate said. The JMMC considers policy options on behalf of ministers, who are due to hold a full meeting on Wednesday.They will consider the projections as they decide whether it’s safe to proceed with their plans to revive halted oil production. The alliance aims to restore about 2 million barrels a day over the next three months, roughly a quarter of the output currently off-line.Assessing India“There are positive signals regarding the global economy and prospects for our industry,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told officials at the start of the online meeting, according to a statement posted on the group’s website.When the pandemic crushed fuel demand last year, the 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia rescued the global oil industry from an unprecedented price rout by slashing production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are now in the process of carefully restarting those supplies as economic activity resumes.“We still think it is more likely that the producer group will continue with the gradual output increases,” Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said in a report. Still, the bank doesn’t “rule out that they could take a temporary pause on planned production increases to assess the situation” in India.The JTC’s forecast for demand growth in 2021 is more optimistic than the one it published a month ago, of 5.6 million barrels a day, though roughly in line with a report published by OPEC’s secretariat a couple of weeks ago.The committee expects that global fuel stockpiles will decline at an average rate of 1.2 million barrels a day this year, compared with an estimate of 800,000 a day last month.As a result, the surplus in oil inventories -- relative to their 2015 to 2019 average -- will be whittled down to just 8 million barrels by the end of this quarter, according to the JTC’s data. Depleting the world’s bloated stockpiles is one of OPEC’s main objectives.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will American Consumers Get A Charge Out Of Electric Vehicles?

    Electric vehicle (EV) sales have continued to grow in the last decade, and recently proposed legislation for green energy initiatives could result in greater demand for EVs. While Americans have yet to embrace the EV market fully, a growing number of charging stations available to the public and technological innovations could drive greater demand in the future. U.S. sales of plug-in light-duty electric vehicles in 2020 totaled 296,000 units, according to a report by S&P Global Platts. However, this total is down from the 331,000 vehicles sold in 2019, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The provider of energy and commodities information further predicts that while domestic sales have been erratic over the last few years, they should break the 1 million mark by 2025. Here are several companies that are moving forward into the EV market. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) When it comes to electric vehicles, Tesla is the market leader (for now). A manufacturer of electric cars, batteries, and energy storage solutions, Tesla’s EV offerings include the Model X, Model 3, Roadster, and the Model Y. In 2020, the automaker sold 499,550 vehicles with an additional 184,800 in the first quarter of 2021. After several years of operating in the red, Tesla posted its first profitable year in 2020, posting $721 million in earnings on about $31.5 billion in sales. That compares with an $862 million loss and sales of $24.6 billion in 2019. The automaker is set to announce financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on April 26, 2021. In a move that aligns the company with the cryptocurrency community, Tesla recently bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and announced that it would begin accepting it as a payment method for its products. Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) Volkswagen has made an impressive push into the electric vehicle market. Not only is Volkswagen the parent company of Porsche – which offers the high-performance Taycan Turbo S EV that boasts a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top track speed of up to 161 MPH – the automaker also offers the Volkswagen ID.4, an EV SUV with an estimated range of 250 miles. The automaker has a pipeline of additional EVs for future rollouts. In 2020, the manufacturer sold 231,600 battery-electric vehicles – more than triple the 73,600 Volkswagen delivered in 2019. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Ford has been taking more tentative steps into the electric vehicle market. The automaker has rolled out its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, which has earned several auto industry accolades. They include the Green Car Journal’s 2021 Green Car of the Year, the 2021 North American Utility of the Year, the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV of 2021, the Best Car to Buy in 2021 by The Car Connection and Green Car Reports, as well as the Best Electric Car to Buy in 2021 and the Best Crossover to Buy in 2021. Driven largely by the fully electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Ford’s electrified vehicle sales increased 74.1 percent to a new record sales start, with 25,980 vehicles sold. The company recently announced it is expanding its EV manufacturing and dedicated direct sales network to reach 90 percent of China’s electrified vehicle market this year. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) GM has been focused on redesigning its flagship electric vehicle model, the Chevrolet Bolt, which delivered its best first-quarter sales ever, increasing 60 percent in the U.S. to 20,754 vehicles in 2020 and 9,025 for the first three months of 2021. The automaker, which plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 in its global products and operations, also introduced the 2024 Hummer EV SUV and announced plans for a Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup. The automaker’s flagship Cadillac brand will also debut its first all-electric model, the LYRIQ, which is scheduled to go into production in the first quarter of 2022. Hyundai Motor Company Hyundai’s Kia automotive line is fairly steeped in the EV market. Its Niro EV, a crossover with specs that include an EPA-estimated 239-mile range and a fast charging option (80% charge in about 1 hour), should position it as a solid electric option for motorists. The South Korean automaker also branched out to introduce its Kona Electric SUV and Ioniq all-electric hatchback. As an incentive, Hyundai is providing 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models. With the transportation sector cited as the most significant source of planet-warming emissions in the U.S. – mainly from cars and light-duty trucks – automakers are under increased pressure to reduce or eliminate their environmental impact. If the recharging infrastructure continues to grow and consumers embrace these eco-friendlier options, perhaps electric vehicles will become the norm. Brought to you by TiiCKER, where investors discover shareholder perks, and consumers become investors in the brands they love. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Look at SPACs, One of Wall Street's Hottest TrendsFind Your Zen With These Relaxing Brands During Stress Awareness Month© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Better Than Dogecoin

    These strong stocks will easily outperform the popular cryptocurrency over the long term -- if Buffett's right.

  • Australia security official warns staff of 'drums of war'

    A senior Australian security bureaucrat warned his staff that free nations “again hear the beating drums” of war, as military tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Department of Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo’s message to all department staff on Australia’s veterans’ day on Sunday, known as Anzac Day, was published in The Australian newspaper on Tuesday. “In a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat – sometimes faintly and distantly, and at other times more loudly and ever closer,” Pezzullo said.